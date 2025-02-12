Author Ken Gazell’s New Book, "a Witness in Poetry and Song," is a Stirring Collection of Poems That Reflect Upon the Beauty of the World and the Human Condition
Recent release “a Witness in Poetry and Song” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ken Gazell is a thought-provoking series of poems and ruminations collected from throughout the author’s life. With each entry, Gazell bears his very soul, inviting readers to witness the beautiful tapestry he weaves through his gift of prose.
Barnwell, SC, February 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ken Gazell has completed his new book, “a Witness in Poetry and Song”: a gripping assortment of poems that transports readers through the author’s mind, inviting them to discover the enlightening thoughts, reflections, and observations he shares from the very depths of his soul.
“When you read the work of a poet or hear the rhymes of a song writer, those poems and songs then belong to the reader, the singer or the listener,” writes Gazell. “[I have] set them free from the thought and labor from which they were conceived with the only desire being that they be taken by others as their own.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ken Gazell’s enthralling series will capture the hearts and minds of readers, encouraging them to take time and reflect on each word the author shares. Deeply personal and candid, “a Witness in Poetry and Song” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a must-read for fans of poetry.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “a Witness in Poetry and Song” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“When you read the work of a poet or hear the rhymes of a song writer, those poems and songs then belong to the reader, the singer or the listener,” writes Gazell. “[I have] set them free from the thought and labor from which they were conceived with the only desire being that they be taken by others as their own.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ken Gazell’s enthralling series will capture the hearts and minds of readers, encouraging them to take time and reflect on each word the author shares. Deeply personal and candid, “a Witness in Poetry and Song” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a must-read for fans of poetry.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “a Witness in Poetry and Song” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories