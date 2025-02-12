Author Ken Gazell’s New Book, "a Witness in Poetry and Song," is a Stirring Collection of Poems That Reflect Upon the Beauty of the World and the Human Condition

Recent release “a Witness in Poetry and Song” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ken Gazell is a thought-provoking series of poems and ruminations collected from throughout the author’s life. With each entry, Gazell bears his very soul, inviting readers to witness the beautiful tapestry he weaves through his gift of prose.