Joseph B. Harris’s Newly Released "Escape from Critical Confusion" is a Compelling Memoir of Redemption, Insight, and Breaking Free from Addiction
“Escape from Critical Confusion” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph B. Harris shares an unflinching and insightful look into the life of addiction, crime, and eventual triumph through faith, education, and a commitment to sobriety.
Spring Hill, FL, February 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Escape from Critical Confusion”: a gripping personal narrative that delves into the harrowing realities of addiction, crime, and the path to recovery. “Escape from Critical Confusion” is the creation of published author, Joseph B. Harris, a dedicated father who enjoys life in Florida. Joseph has been sober for fifty-one years. He was a junior high school eighth-grade drop out in 1973. He went back to school, obtained a GED, followed by a bachelor of science degree in counseling. He became a certified substance abuse counselor for the State of New York and has worked as a counselor for forty-five years.
Harris shares, “Drug addiction is an insidious disease that causes a host of other problems, including physical and mental deterioration, loss of family and employment, and an overwhelming potential to turn to a life of crime to support the habit of abuse. Meet Joseph B. Harris, a man who has lived this nightmare as he repeatedly struggled to escape critical confusion.
"Embarking on life of crime at just six years old, he later developed an addiction to intravenous heroin, which trapped him in a vicious circle of drug abuse, crime, and incarceration. He offers no excuses for his behavior as he explains his thoughts during years of drugging, drinking, and criminal act after criminal act, but he does offer psychological insight into the mind of drug-addicted people, and criminally minded juvenile delinquents. He does not judge but offers knowledge, support, and advice from one who has experienced these things firsthand and who may just hold the solution to the problem of stopping drug addiction before it starts or escaping if you are being held in bondage by drugs.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph B. Harris’s new book is a testament to resilience and the human capacity for change. This powerful work provides a unique combination of personal testimony and practical guidance for those battling addiction or seeking to help others on the road to recovery.
Consumers can purchase “Escape from Critical Confusion” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Escape from Critical Confusion,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
