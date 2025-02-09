Philadelphia International Music Festival Expands to Italy
The world-renowned intensive classical music training program featuring members of The Philadelphia Orchestra stakes an Italian outpost in Summer 2025.
Philadelphia, PA, February 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Philadelphia International Music Camp & Festival is adding another location for aspiring young musicians this summer – in Italy. Philadelphia International Music Festival - Cremona is open to advanced violinists and cellists between the ages of 14 and 19, and will take place from July 28 through August 7, 2025 in Cremona, Italy.
For over a quarter of a century, PIMF has offered young musicians from throughout North America and the world the opportunity to work closely with principal players and other members of The Philadelphia Orchestra, burnishing essential skills and building self-confidence while gaining invaluable knowledge about the world of classical music.
“We’re excited to be able to offer our programming in Italy’s historic violin capital,” said PIMF co-founder and President Sandy Marcucci. “We’re beginning this new festival with string instruments, appropriately, but we expect to see it grow as all of our other programs have.” This summer’s faculty includes Kimberly Fisher, Principal Second Violin of The Philadelphia Orchestra; John Koen, cello, The Philadelphia Orchestra; and Grammy-nominated pianist Dr. Mark Livshits.
Enrollment is capped at 25 musicians. Guests attending the “Family & Friends” program will tour the surrounding towns while students are in training. Destinations include Venice, Milan, Verona, Parma, Bologna, and others. Students will join the traveling adventures at the conclusion of the Grand Finale performance at Cremona’s Ponchielli Opera House.
Young musicians interested in working with principal players and other members of the acclaimed Philadelphia Orchestra can find a summer music home at The Philadelphia International Music Camp and Festival at PIMF - Philadelphia and PIMF - Italy. Chat online for additional information at: pimf.org or phone: 856.875.6816.
About The Philadelphia International Music Festival:
The Philadelphia International Music Festival (PIMF) is a resident summer music program directed by Kimberly Fisher, Principal Second Violin of The Philadelphia Orchestra, offering student musicians from around the world the unique opportunity of spending up to four weeks immersed in music education and performance training with members of the world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra.
PIMF offers summer camp programs on Philadelphia’s prestigious Main Line. In-person one-week and two-week sessions at Valley Forge Military Academy and College (just outside Philadelphia, PA) are scheduled June 14 – June 27, 2025 and July 12 – July 25, 2025. PIMF Vanoli Cremona is scheduled July 28 – August 7, 2025. PIMF’s winter intensive mini-camp for strings Music in the Mansion in Miami, FL is scheduled December 29, 2025 – January 3, 2026.
Rasa Brittain
609-221-0874
https://philadelphiamusicfestival.org
