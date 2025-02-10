“The Music We Call Country” Brings the Heart of America to Amazon Prime Video
Youngsville, LA, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Music We Call Country is now available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. This landmark documentary from Noble Giant Films is an in-depth exploration of the early days of country music, unearthing the key artists, pivotal moments, and technological advancements of the early 1900s that contributed to what many call the Big Bang of Country Music.
The Music We Call Country delves into the transformative contributions of legendary figures like Jimmie Rodgers and the Carter Family, whose artistry not only shaped the genre but also influenced music across all styles. Through intimate interviews with Rita Forrester, granddaughter of A.P. and Sara Carter, and Appalachian cultural and historical experts, the documentary sheds light on the struggles, resilience, and creativity that gave rise to one of America’s most beloved musical traditions.
“The Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers were pioneers, but they also captured the soul of their time,” says Marshal Hunter, producer and founder of Noble Giant Films. “This film doesn’t just chronicle their contributions to music; it immerses viewers in the journey of how these ordinary people created something extraordinary. Music connects us all, and understanding the origins of country music deepens that connection.”
Featuring archival photos, captivating storytelling, and expert insights, The Music We Call Country is more than a documentary — it’s a heartfelt tribute to the music that has become synonymous with the American experience. The film traces country music’s influence from its Appalachian roots to its profound impact on modern genres, offering audiences a fresh perspective on its timeless legacy.
The Music We Call Country is perfect for music lovers, history enthusiasts, and anyone who appreciates the rich cultural tapestry of America.
About Noble Giant Films
Noble Giant Films is dedicated to producing compelling narrative films and documentaries that inspire, inform, and captivate audiences. Focused on sharing unique stories that improve the human experience, the company is committed to purposefully entertaining — creating content that resonates and leaves a lasting impact.
*Screener available upon request for media review.
Contact
Noble Giant FilmsContact
Marshal Hunter
276-614-5931
https://noblegiantfilms.com
