Cancer Patient Survives to Finish YA Novel
Los Angeles, CA, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- At a time when all seemed lost, swept into a dismal world of doctors and chemo while the outside world seemed out of her grasp, cancer patient and author, Debbie Copeland, thought she would never write again. Yet, through it all, her resilience and determination to write again never faltered. After a dueling year of chemo treatments, she emerged triumph and cancer free on June 13, 2023, and finished her YA novel, The Kids at Latimer High 2: Spring Fever.
The Kids at Latimer High 2: Spring Fever is the sequel to The Kids at Latimer High. A contemporary romance/drama novel set in the Bronx, New York that captures the essence of the author’s childhood and teenage years in her North Bronx neighborhood. The novel depicts teenage awkwardness, growing pains, self-acceptance, first loves, friendships, competition, and challenging home struggles. While funny and engaging, the story also explores serious social issues and the impact of young adults’ decisions. Set against the vibrant backdrop of the North Bronx’s Laconia section — a melting pot of cultures during hip hop’s golden age — The Kids at Latimer High 2: Spring Fever is a fun, fast-paced story that will captivate young readers.
The Kids at Latimer High 2: Spring Fever by D.J. Copeland
Publication date: February 14, 2025
ISBN: 0-9816602-1-5
580 pages
Published by Crown Royal Publishers
www.deborahcopeland.com
The Kids at Latimer High 2: Spring Fever is the sequel to The Kids at Latimer High. A contemporary romance/drama novel set in the Bronx, New York that captures the essence of the author’s childhood and teenage years in her North Bronx neighborhood. The novel depicts teenage awkwardness, growing pains, self-acceptance, first loves, friendships, competition, and challenging home struggles. While funny and engaging, the story also explores serious social issues and the impact of young adults’ decisions. Set against the vibrant backdrop of the North Bronx’s Laconia section — a melting pot of cultures during hip hop’s golden age — The Kids at Latimer High 2: Spring Fever is a fun, fast-paced story that will captivate young readers.
The Kids at Latimer High 2: Spring Fever by D.J. Copeland
Publication date: February 14, 2025
ISBN: 0-9816602-1-5
580 pages
Published by Crown Royal Publishers
www.deborahcopeland.com
Contact
Crown Royal PublishersContact
Debbie Copeland
760.637.4259
www.deborahcopeland.com
Debbie Copeland
760.637.4259
www.deborahcopeland.com
Categories