Author Janet Fertig’s New Book, "The Butterfly Chase," is a Charming Tale of a Young Boy and His Dog Who Cause All Sorts of Mischief While Chasing a Butterfly
Recent release “The Butterfly Chase” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Janet Fertig is a captivating tale that follows Jason, a young boy, and his dog, Mutt, as they chase after a butterfly all over town. But as they try to catch the elusive butterfly, Jason and Mutt inadvertently cause chaos and trouble along the way.
Mesa, AZ, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Janet Fertig, a former elementary school teacher, has completed her new book, “The Butterfly Chase”: an adorable story of a young boy and his dog who cause all sorts of trouble in their town while chasing after a butterfly, angering the local townsfolk who demand they both set everything right.
“‘The Butterfly Chase’ is a lyrical fast-paced children’s book,” writes Fertig. “Jason and his dog, Mutt, chase a pesky butterfly all over town, getting into more trouble than anyone could imagine. This is a humorous story that is sure to tickle the funny bone, as well as teach a lesson about owning up to our mistakes. Also, the lyrical rhythm lends to read-aloud fun. The reader will find himself chasing the butterfly, escaping all kinds of trouble, trying to make his dog behave, and apologizing to a yard full of angry neighbors….all in one entire day.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Janet Fertig’s engaging story will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on Jason and Mutt’s thrilling adventure to track down the butterfly, no matter whose day they have to disrupt in order to do so. With colorful artwork to help bring Fertig’s story to life, “The Butterfly Chase” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Butterfly Chase" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
