Author Janet Fertig’s New Book, "The Butterfly Chase," is a Charming Tale of a Young Boy and His Dog Who Cause All Sorts of Mischief While Chasing a Butterfly

Recent release “The Butterfly Chase” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Janet Fertig is a captivating tale that follows Jason, a young boy, and his dog, Mutt, as they chase after a butterfly all over town. But as they try to catch the elusive butterfly, Jason and Mutt inadvertently cause chaos and trouble along the way.