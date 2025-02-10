Skyward Credit Union Announces New CFO
Wichita, KS, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Skyward Credit Union is thrilled to announce the appointment of Greg Woodyard as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 10, 2025. Greg Peter, the current CFO, will retire following a remarkable 14-year tenure at Skyward and a distinguished 43-year career in accounting and finance. During the transition period, Peter and Woodyard will collaborate closely to ensure continuity and a seamless leadership handover for both staff and members.
Woodyard brings nearly 20 years of financial industry expertise to his new role. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of FFI Accounting at The Beneficent Company Group. With a proven track record in financial forecasting, accounting, and analytics, Woodyard is well-positioned to guide Skyward Credit Union into its next phase of growth and innovation.
Skyward Credit Union extends its deepest gratitude to Greg Peter for his exceptional contributions and leadership, which have left a lasting impact on the organization. Please join us in congratulating Greg Woodyard on his appointment and welcoming him to the Skyward Credit Union team.
About Greg Woodyard:
Greg Woodyard, a Kansas native residing in Hutchinson, brings a wealth of experience in both his professional and community endeavors. He earned his degree in Accounting and Computer Science from Emporia State University and further honed his financial expertise as a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Woodyard has a strong commitment to community development, demonstrated through his role as a founding member of the Chanute Regional Development Authority and his tenure as the youngest mayor of Chanute. Additionally, he has played an instrumental role in various community initiatives, including the founding of the Chanute Young Professionals Club and his work on the Chanute Fiber to the Home project.
In the past, Woodyard has served on the boards of the Chanute and Hutchinson Chambers of Commerce, as well as the Main Street initiative. As a father of three, he enjoys being actively involved in his children's lives, including coaching their sports teams and attending their activities with his wife. The Woodyard family also loves spending time outdoors together, making the most of every opportunity to enjoy nature and stay active.
Woodyard’s leadership experience extends to his time on the City of Chanute Commission and his recognition as Rotarian of the Year by the Chanute Rotary Club. A proud graduate of Leadership Reno County, Woodyard continues to embody a deep passion for fostering growth and innovation in both his professional and personal life.
Skyward Credit Union is excited to have Greg Woodyard on board and looks forward to the positive impact he will have on the credit union and its members in the years ahead.
About Skyward Credit Union:
Founded in 1941, Skyward Credit Union serves the employees and retirees of Textron Aviation, their family members, former employees and retirees of Cessna Aircraft Company and Beechcraft Corporation, along with and various aviation support subsidiaries and members of the Kansas Aviation Museum. Skyward has over $400 million in assets, serving over 20,000 members, with locations in
Wichita, Kansas and Independence, Kansas.
For media inquiries or more information, please contact:
Lisa Townsend | Marketing Specialist | Skyward Credit Union
(316) 425-6490
Ltownsend@skywardcu.com
