Skyward Credit Union Announces New CFO

Gregory Woodyard has been hired by Skyward Credit Union as its new Chief Financial Officer. Woodyard comes to Skyward with nearly 20 years of experience in the financial industry. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of FFI Accounting at The Beneficent Company Group. With a proven track record in financial forecasting, accounting, and analytics, Woodyard is well-positioned to guide Skyward Credit Union into its next phase of growth and innovation.