Inga Gabadze’s New Book, "Once Upon a Time," is a Poignant Novel That Follows a Human Rights Defense Professional as She Comes to Know Her Secretive Next-Door Neighbor
Astoria, NY, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Inga Gabadze, a native of Georgia who moved to the United States in 1999 and graduated from New York University, has completed her most recent book, “Once Upon a Time”: a compelling tale that follows Milena, a human rights defense professional, who develops a friendship with her next-door neighbor. But as the two grow closer, Milena discovers her neighbor harbors dark secrets.
“The present book is a fiction novel,” writes Gabadze. “The central character of the book is a young, accomplished human rights defense professional, Milena Bulic. She walks us through her everyday life—her work and the time spent with her next-door neighbor, an overpowering and controlling woman named Sandy. Sandy is a very well-rounded woman, but she is living a double life. She is a mystery to all her friends who have love-and-hate relationships with her.
“Despite her dark secrets, Milena still likes her, spends meaningful evenings with her, and has spiteful exchanges with her. Sandy becomes the second mother figure for her.”
Published by Fulton Books, Inga Gabadze’s book enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow Milena’s journey to discover the truth surrounding Sandy, and whether or not her secrets will be enough to end their friendship. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Once Upon a Time” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Once Upon a Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
