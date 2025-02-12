Peak Auto Service Overhauls 2004 Dodge Dakota with Fraser Advantage Engine and Apple CarPlay, Demonstrating Cost-Effective Approach to Vehicle Upgrades

Peak Auto Service in Colorado Springs has rebuilt a 2004 Dodge Dakota under owner Jacob Cohen and lead technician Trevor Field. The overhaul features a Fraser Advantage remanufactured engine, new Napa components, and Apple CarPlay —backed by a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty. The upgrade offers a cost-effective alternative to buying new, making the truck run “like it’s brand new.”