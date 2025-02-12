Peak Auto Service Overhauls 2004 Dodge Dakota with Fraser Advantage Engine and Apple CarPlay, Demonstrating Cost-Effective Approach to Vehicle Upgrades
Peak Auto Service in Colorado Springs has rebuilt a 2004 Dodge Dakota under owner Jacob Cohen and lead technician Trevor Field. The overhaul features a Fraser Advantage remanufactured engine, new Napa components, and Apple CarPlay —backed by a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty. The upgrade offers a cost-effective alternative to buying new, making the truck run “like it’s brand new.”
Colorado Springs, CO, February 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Peak Auto Service, a long-standing automotive repair and maintenance provider in Colorado Springs, recently completed a comprehensive rebuild of a 2004 Dodge Dakota. Under the supervision of owner Jacob Cohen — who acquired Peak Auto Service in March — and lead technician Trevor Field, the project demonstrates a viable alternative to purchasing a new vehicle in an era of rising auto prices.
The rebuild included installation of a Fraser Advantage remanufactured engine, replacement of all wearable parts with top-grade Napa components, and the addition of Apple CarPlay. The customer’s truck is now backed by a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty. According to the owner, the enhanced vehicle runs “like it’s brand new” and “even has updated tech,” praising the service as worthy of more than five stars.
“Peak Auto Service has been a fixture in the local community since 1992,” said Cohen, referencing the business’s multi-decade history and multiple past owners. “The goal is to uphold a tradition of personal, high-quality service. Trevor Field’s workmanship has been integral to delivering a cost-effective solution that extends the life of a well-loved vehicle.”
The Dodge Dakota overhaul underscores the potential value of rebuilding over replacement. As new vehicle prices continue to climb, industry observers note that remanufactured engines and modern technology upgrades can offer drivers a reliable, warrantied alternative.
Media Contact
Jacob Cohen
Owner
Jacob@PeakAutoService.com
719-634-3052
