Felicia Mae Hendricks’s New Book, "I Have Two Houses," is a Compelling Tale Designed to Help Families and Young Readers Navigate the Difficult Subject of Divorce
Cottonwood Heights, UT, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Felicia Mae Hendricks, a fitness trainer, model, actor, and realtor who became a divorced single mother not long after having her twin boys, has completed her most recent book, “I Have Two Houses”: a heartfelt and engaging story that centers around a young boy as he adjusts to his parents’ divorce and the changing relationships and emotions it causes.
“From the perspective of a four-year-old greatly influenced by his parent’s behavior and words, ‘I Have Two Houses’ shares the raw and evolving emotions that many children who are experiencing a changing family dynamic feel,” writes Hendricks. “Fear, excitement, sadness, and anger are all emotions young children are learning to express in their developing world. However, learning how to articulate these emotions can be even more challenging as they rotate back and forth between parent and family homes, school and childcare changes, complex sibling relationships, and making new friends after family separation.
“‘I Have Two Houses’ informs parents that they can learn to provide safe and healthy dialogue for their children and can learn to keep the adult conflict with the adults while focusing, when possible, on healthy co-parenting relationships. By doing so, they can provide the consistency needed for their children to adjust to a new life and routine. With time, from what once seemed tragic, having two houses may not be so bad.”
Published by Fulton Books, Felicia Mae Hendricks’s book is a perfect tool for parents and guardians looking for a way to explain divorce to young readers, while also helping guide them through whatever feeling they may experience throughout the process.
With colorful artwork by the author’s sister and illustrator, Jessica Freedom Hendricks, “I Have Two Houses” is sure to help any reader adjust to the changes and challenges that divorce can bring about.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Have Two Houses” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“From the perspective of a four-year-old greatly influenced by his parent’s behavior and words, ‘I Have Two Houses’ shares the raw and evolving emotions that many children who are experiencing a changing family dynamic feel,” writes Hendricks. “Fear, excitement, sadness, and anger are all emotions young children are learning to express in their developing world. However, learning how to articulate these emotions can be even more challenging as they rotate back and forth between parent and family homes, school and childcare changes, complex sibling relationships, and making new friends after family separation.
“‘I Have Two Houses’ informs parents that they can learn to provide safe and healthy dialogue for their children and can learn to keep the adult conflict with the adults while focusing, when possible, on healthy co-parenting relationships. By doing so, they can provide the consistency needed for their children to adjust to a new life and routine. With time, from what once seemed tragic, having two houses may not be so bad.”
Published by Fulton Books, Felicia Mae Hendricks’s book is a perfect tool for parents and guardians looking for a way to explain divorce to young readers, while also helping guide them through whatever feeling they may experience throughout the process.
With colorful artwork by the author’s sister and illustrator, Jessica Freedom Hendricks, “I Have Two Houses” is sure to help any reader adjust to the changes and challenges that divorce can bring about.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Have Two Houses” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories