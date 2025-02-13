Caroline Garrigus’s New Book, "My Father's Friends," is a Heartwarming Tale That Follows a Woman as She Recounts Her Father’s Sailing Adventures to Her Grandchildren
Alton, IL, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Caroline Garrigus has completed her most recent book, “My Father's Friends”: a charming story that centers around a grandmother who tells her grandchildren the story of her father, and how he sailed all around the world and met all sorts of people throughout his adventures.
“My father, a merchant seaman, sailed around the world delivering cargo to many countries,” writes Garrigus. “While loading and unloading cargo, he met many people from different cultures. They shared stories of who they were and built friendships.”
Published by Fulton Books, Caroline Garrigus’s book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on this thrilling tale of adventure and friendship. With colorful artwork to help bring Garrigus’s story to life, “My Father’s Friends” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to learn about their own families and tell their stories with others.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “My Father's Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
