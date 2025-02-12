Sandy Shores’s New Book, “Charley, Marley, and Cant: The Tale of Rolly's Journey to Self-Discovery,” Follows Two Siblings Who Help Their New Fairy Friend
Fulton Books author Sandy Shores, a credentials/background, has completed his/her most recent book, "Charley, Marley, and Cant: The Tale of Rolly's Journey to Self-Discovery": a charming tale that centers around two siblings who rescue a fairy from a web while adventuring in the Scottish countryside and set off to help him accomplish his task of finding his place and accepting himself within the fairy realm.
“Join Charley and Marley, two adventurous twin siblings, as they embark on a heartwarming journey in their charming Scottish town,” writes Shores. “One sunny afternoon, while exploring the countryside, they discover a mysterious creature named Cant—an unusual, little being who is stuck in a sparkling web. But Cant is no ordinary creature. With wings that don’t seem to work as they should and a history of being ridiculed by his community, Cant struggles with a deep sense of not belonging.
“As Charley and Marley help Cant (who later reveals his true name, Rolly) free himself from the web, they uncover that his challenges go beyond his flight. Rolly’s ‘directional problem’ is just the surface of a deeper struggle with self-worth and identity. Through compassion, friendship, and a series of whimsical adventures, the twins show Rolly that he has a unique gift—one that will help him find his place in the world.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sandy Shores’s book is a beautiful tale of friendship and self-discovery, celebrating overcoming obstacles, embracing one’s true self, and the power of kindness. With colorful artwork to help bring Shores’s story to life, “Charley, Marley, and Cant: The Tale of Rolly's Journey to Self-Discovery” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this magical tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Charley, Marley, and Cant: The Tale of Rolly's Journey to Self-Discovery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
