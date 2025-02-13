Tim Lawrence’s New Book, "Silent No More," is a Powerful Memoir Told Through a Series of Poems That Explores the Trauma and Healing the Author Endured Throughout His Life
Merlin, OR, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tim Lawrence, a veteran who currently resides in Oregon with his wife, Mary, and their dog, Seven, has completed his most recent book, “Silent No More”: a poignant and compelling collection of poems that speak from the author’s heart as he recounts the years of abuse he faced as a child growing up in an alcoholic home, and how he found recovery and healing that allowed him to break free from his past traumas.
“Growing up in an alcoholic home, I was never allowed to talk about the physical and emotional abuse to anyone,” writes Lawrence. “My three brothers and I never even talked about it amongst ourselves. I kept all the family secrets to myself until I was in recovery from my own addiction and alcoholism.
“Through many years of therapy and painful soul-searching work, I was finally able to rid myself of the shame and guilt. It was only then that I was finally able to tell my story in poetry. I found that poetry best allowed me to describe the emotions I experienced as a child and my thoughts about love, life, hope, and recovery. All my work is from my perspective only. Any family or friends that may have a different perspective that is not my story to tell.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tim Lawrence’s book not only explores how abuse can shape and define a person’s existence long after it has occurred but also serves as a beautiful testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.
Deeply personal and candid, Lawrence shares his writings in order to bring hope to those who are also suffering in silence, helping them to know that they are not alone in their fight, and that there is always a chance for better days ahead.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work or read Tim Lawrence’s first book, “I Have a Voice Now,” can purchase these at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Categories