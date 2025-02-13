Morgan Casteel’s New Book, "Bloomin': Where Poetry and Growth Meet," is a Poignant Series of Poems to Help Readers Gain Healing and Growth from Their Grief
Powhatan, VA, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Morgan Casteel has completed her most recent book, “Bloomin': Where Poetry and Growth Meet”: a thought-provoking and heartfelt collection of poems that explores the incredible growth that can occur in the wake of losing a loved one, encouraging readers to learn how to flourish despite the grief they may be enduring.
Growing up in the small town of Powhatan, Virginia, author Morgan Casteel learned the value of hard work from a young age. She wrote her first book while working six days a week and taking a full course load from Liberty University. Morgan experienced the loss of her mother at a very young age but realized then how much a person can mean to someone else and how much someone can grow with the help from the right green thumb. This inspired her to combine her love of plants with her love of poetry, resulting in “Bloomin.’”
“There are many things that happen in life that are hard to understand: grief, sadness, anger and fear are just a few,” writes Casteel. “There is so much more out there than these things, you just have to learn where to look! ‘Bloomin’’ is fifty different ways to show you that you’re not alone, that you have so much good to look forward to, and that you, too, can flourish!”
Published by Fulton Books, Morgan Casteel’s book is a stirring account that promises to resonate with readers from all walks of life as they discover the ways in which grief and the many accompanying emotions can lead to positive growth and healing in an individual. Deeply personal and candid, “Bloomin': Where Poetry and Growth Meet” serves as a vital resource of comfort and guidance to anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Bloomin': Where Poetry and Growth Meet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
