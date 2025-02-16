Regent Sound CEO, Robert Johnson Shares the Purchase of the Historic Albert King Guitar Gifted to King by Billy Gibbons in 1987 & the Missing Albert King Recordings
Atlanta, GA, February 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Regent Sound CEO, Robert Johnson shares the purchase of the historic Albert King Guitar gifted to King by Billy Gibbons in 1987 & the missing Albert King 1971 Muscle Shoals recording session.
Robert Johnson was inspired to acquire the rare Albert King THC Flying V given to Albert in 1987 as a monumental step to complete the remaining half of Albert King’s 1971 uncompleted Stax Record Album. Johnson made history by recruiting his friend of 55 years, Billy Gibbons to complete this historic recording as Albert King only sang and played guitar on one-half of recordings which features all original members of the Muscle Shoals Swampers, Jimmy Johnson, David Hood, Roger Hawkins & Barry Beckett. These original recordings were recorded at Muscle Shoals Sound, Muscle Shoals Alabama.
The historic sessions included Ann Wilson and Tanya Tucker singing back-up vocals on a blistering cover version of the Rolling Stones song, "Jumpin Jack Flash." Johnson & Jeff Beck just got global attention with viral articles celebrating the 50th anniversary of Johnson & Beck playing together with the Rolling Stones in Rotterdam Holland on the "BLACK & BLUE" sessions in January 1975 & Beck's Oxblood Les Paul Guitar Johnson sold Beck in 1972.
According to Johnson, reuniting Billy Gibbons with the Albert King THC Flying V was an emotional experience. Johnson added, with Billy Gibbons playing the Albert King Flying V guitar on the King Album was the double icing on the cake. Johnson states that the original backing tracks have that incredible Muscle Shoals "Swamp Sound." Johnson also added, "Albert King was at the peak of his career singing and playing in 1971, "the sound of Albert's guitar sends chills right down to the bone."
Gibbons and Johnson completed the remaining four master recordings at The Studio Nashville. Gibbons played and sang with inspired passion which was the perfect compliment and tribute to Albert King. Another featured track is a version of "Killing Floor" by Howlin’ Wolf which brings the song into a new life of its own. This new album compilation is scheduled for release by Regent Sound Records later this year in 2025.
Hulley Gulley
Writer-Musician
sirhulleygulley@gmail.com
https://www.regentsound.com/
to view photos for this press release click here: https://postimg.cc/gallery/zqY3gJQ
