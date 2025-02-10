QNAP Unveils TS-h765eU Short-depth Rackmount 4-bay NAS, Featuring Three E1.S/M.2 PCIe NVMe Slots
Taipei, Taiwan, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, and storage solutions innovator, has expanded its diverse portfolio of short-depth NAS products designed for edge storage. The new 1U short-depth rackmount 4-bay 2.5GbE NAS TS-h765eU features a shorter chassis depth and is perfect for small media cabinets and wall-mounted network racks in space-constrained office environments or industrial settings. The TS-h765eU is a long-term supply model till 2031, making it a reliable NAS choice for organizations planning long-term projects or multi-site deployments.
The TS-h765eU combines robust performance, multitasking capabilities, and great I/O expandability to meet diverse application requirements. It features the latest Intel® Atom x7000C Series processor, supports built-in 8GB DDR5 RAM, upgradable to 16GB (In-Band ECC), has dual 2.5GbE ports, and provides four 3.5-inch SATA drive bays and three E1.S/M.2 PCIe NVMe slots for installing E1.S/M.2 2280 SSDs to enhance read/write performance or upgrading to 10GbE using E1.S interface network modules. Running the ZFS-based QuTS hero operating system, the TS-h765eU prioritizes data integrity, immutability with WORM protection, and powerful data reduction.
"In modern IT applications, every second counts and having your data storage close by can be the difference maker. The TS-h765eU short-depth rackmount NAS is perfect for edge storage while its performance and I/O expandability isn’t compromised by its compact form factor,” said Andy Chuang, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “Users can pair the TS-h765eU NAS with QNAP's short rail kit Rail-S01 and short-depth JBOD, making it easier to install in small media cabinets while reducing the total cost of ownership.”
TS-h765eU Key Features
▪️ Maximized space utilization: The 1U short depth of only 292.1mm (12 inches) is suited for small cabinets or wall-mounted network racks, making it flexible to install in offices, factories, multimedia rooms, mobile broadcasting vehicles, or small IT rooms.
▪️ Next-gen Intel® Atom processor: Equipped with an Intel® Atom x7405C quad-core processor (up to 3.4 GHz) for multitasking and heavy workloads.
▪️ Advanced DDR5 RAM: The built-in non-ECC DDR5 memory (expandable up to 16GB) features high performance and low power consumption; In-Band ECC (IBECC) is supported for enhanced data protection.
▪️ Outstanding expandability: Three built-in E1.S/M.2 PCIe NVMe slots allow for installing two QNAP QXG-ES10G1T E1.S to 10GbE network modules for faster network connectivity; or installing three E1.S/M.2 2280 SSDs for SSD storage pools or SSD caching to boost IOPS.
▪️ Futureproof: Supports E1.S SSDs (heights of 5.9/9.5/15mm) that provide higher density storage, power-loss protection (PLP), hot-swappable supports, and better heat dissipation.
▪️ Excellent network connectivity: Achieve high-speed networking with two built-in 2.5GbE ports, and upgrade to two 10GbE ports if necessary. Higher bandwidth is possible by enabling Port Trunking or SMB Multichannel for faster data transfer, large file access, backup and restoration.
▪️ Effortless storage expansion: The built-in USB 3.2 Gen 1 port allows for connecting a QNAP's short-depth USB JBOD TR-004U to the TS-h765eU for additional data storage and backup.
For more information and specifications, please visit www.qnap.com.
