Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Child They Took Away," by Andrew Montguire
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Child They Took Away" – a true story written by Andrew Montguire.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About The Child They Took Away
A heart-wrenching tale of resilience, loss, and the enduring power of love. Set in mid-20th-century Scotland, the story follows young Agnes, a spirited girl growing up in a close-knit but struggling family. When poverty forces her to miss school, authorities intervene, and Agnes is torn from her family and placed in the cold, forbidding confines of Nazareth House, an institution cloaked in faith but rife with cruelty.
Stripped of the warmth of her mother’s love and her siblings’ laughter, Agnes endures physical and emotional torment at the hands of those who are supposed to protect her. As days turn to years, she clings to the hope of returning home, dreaming of the life she once knew. Each moment of kindness, every memory of family, becomes her shield against the harsh reality of the institution.
When Agnes finally escapes the walls of Nazareth House, she returns to her family, but her battles are far from over. She must face the long shadows of her past, rebuild her life, and find strength in the love that sustained her through her darkest days.
Based on true events, The Child They Took Away is a gripping and poignant story of survival, a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, and a reminder of the lasting impact of childhood trauma.
This book is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 60 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800949287 & 9781800949539
Dimensions: 12.7 x 0.38 x 20.32 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0DNZYYRR3
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/BMACT
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
