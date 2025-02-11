What the Constitution Means to Me at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre proudly presents What the Constitution Means to Me. San Diego favorite Jacque Wilke* brings playwright Heidi Schreck's Tony-nominated, Pulitzer Prize finalist to vibrant life, weaving personal narrative with constitutional history.
Under the direction of Shana Wride, the cast features Jacque Wilke*, Andrew Oswald*, Genevieve Tai, and Em Danque. The production showcases the artistry of the design team: Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Evan Eason (Sound Design), Audrey Casteris (Props Design), and Evelyn G. Myers* serves as Production Manager, with Ali Flores as Production Assistant and Ashton Botts as Dramaturg.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity
Association.
Previews begin on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Opening Night is set for Saturday, March 1, at 8 pm. The play runs Wednesday, Feb. 26, to Sunday, March 23, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm and Sundays at 7 pm. Added matinee performances at 2pm on Friday, Feb. 28, and Wednesday, March 19. A talkback session with the director and cast is scheduled for March 7.
North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.
Tickets: Previews - $52 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights - $62, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $74; Sun. Night - $60. For ticket information and to secure
your seats, call 858-481-1055, or visit our website.
