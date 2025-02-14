Author Kaia Carless’s New Book, In the Nick of Time," is a Heartfelt Story of Two Friends Who, After Discovering an Abandoned Child, Decide to Raise Him Together

Recent release “In the Nick of Time” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kaia Carless is a compelling tale that follows Nick and Sara, two childhood friends who drifted apart due to their circumstances and different interests in life. Nick discovered an orphaned boy near his home which reconnected him with Sara, and as they work together to help Sam, they discover how much they love each other.