Author Kaia Carless’s New Book, In the Nick of Time," is a Heartfelt Story of Two Friends Who, After Discovering an Abandoned Child, Decide to Raise Him Together
Recent release “In the Nick of Time” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kaia Carless is a compelling tale that follows Nick and Sara, two childhood friends who drifted apart due to their circumstances and different interests in life. Nick discovered an orphaned boy near his home which reconnected him with Sara, and as they work together to help Sam, they discover how much they love each other.
Post Falls, ID, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kaia Carless, a loving wife and mother who lives in northern Idaho with her family, has completed her new book, “In the Nick of Time”: a beautiful and poignant story of chosen family and love that finds two friends who are brought together by the chance discovery of an orphaned boy that touches their lives.
“Nick Sullivan had known Sara Norton since they were kids, but life had led them in different directions,” writes Carless. “Nick became a concert pianist, and Sara, as a caseworker, had a heart for children. When an orphaned boy was discovered nearby Nick’s place, Nick and Sara worked together to help young Sam, and they discovered that love is an amazing endeavor and needs to be enjoyed to the fullest!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Kaia Carless’s enthralling tale is a powerful testament to the incredible power of love and family that connects everyone together. Emotionally stirring and character-driven, “In the Nick of Time” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "In the Nick of Time" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
