Loveforce International Releases a New Love Song on Valentine’s Day
On Friday, February 14, Loveforce International will release a new love song, "Anna Hamilton."
Santa Clarita, CA, February 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, February 14, Loveforce International will release a new love song just in time for Valentine’s Day. The song is by Loveforce International Recording Artist Anna Hamilton. The song in the Acoustic Pop, Singer Songwriter genres.
The new release by Anna Hamilton is entitled “I Came Here To Love You.” It is an acoustic, romantic, love ballad. Anna Hamilton shows how sincere and romantic a love song can be with the simplicity of a single guitar, emotionally strummed, & a single voice. Lyrically, it is about being loving just for the sake of human connection with tenderness & without strings attached. It is a song of love but in a tender and honest way, that doesn't make any promises that can't be kept.
“We are very proud of our Valentine’s Day release,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Anna Hamilton has created a simple yet powerful love song that simultaneously honest, tender and authentic. It is a unique combination that rarely comes along in a love song,” he Continued.
“Anna Hamilton’s “I Came Here To Love You” will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
