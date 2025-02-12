Marc Chesley Joins AlgoFace as Strategic Advisor Focused on Scaling Up

AlgoFace is proud to announce that Marc Chesley has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor. A renowned technology executive, Marc has led multiple high-growth companies, including Infusionsoft (Keap), OfferPad, and Paradox, each achieving over $100MM+ ARR. With deep expertise in AI, product innovation, global operations, and scaling businesses, Marc will play a key role in advancing the AlgoFace Enterprise Face AI Infrastructure in the market.