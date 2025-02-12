Marc Chesley Joins AlgoFace as Strategic Advisor Focused on Scaling Up
AlgoFace is proud to announce that Marc Chesley has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor. A renowned technology executive, Marc has led multiple high-growth companies, including Infusionsoft (Keap), OfferPad, and Paradox, each achieving over $100MM+ ARR. With deep expertise in AI, product innovation, global operations, and scaling businesses, Marc will play a key role in advancing the AlgoFace Enterprise Face AI Infrastructure in the market.
Carefree, AZ, February 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AlgoFace, a leading innovator in Enterprise Face AI Enablement Infrastructure is pleased to announce that Marc Chesley has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor. Chesley brings a wealth of experience in scaling technology companies, driving product innovation, and securing strategic investments, making him a valuable addition to the AlgoFace team.
Chesley is a seasoned technology executive with an impressive track record of leadership at several high-growth software companies. He previously served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Head of Product at Infusionsoft (now Keap), where he played a key role in scaling the company’s annual revenue from $1MM to $100MM+ ARR. He later became President of OfferPad, a real estate technology firm that quickly achieved $100MM+ ARR, solidifying its place as one of Arizona’s fastest-growing startups.
In August 2017, Chesley joined Paradox, an AI-driven recruiting technology company, as Chief Operating Officer (COO). During his tenure, he spearheaded product engineering efforts and helped drive Paradox’s growth from a startup to a company exceeding $100MM+ ARR. His expertise in AI-powered solutions aligns perfectly with AlgoFace’s mission to become the Face AI Infrastructure of record for enabling Face Analysis technologies.
“We are thrilled to welcome Marc Chesley to the AlgoFace team,” said Andrew Bart, CEO of AlgoFace. “Marc’s proven leadership and deep expertise in scaling technology companies will be instrumental as we zone the focus on aggressive execution of our Go-To-Market Strategy. Starting as an advisor is step one in an intentional process with Marc.”
Chesley’s contributions to the technology sector have earned him widespread recognition, including being named Arizona CIO of the Year by the Arizona Technology Council and the Phoenix Business Journal, as well as IT Leader of the Year by the Society of Information Management (SIM). Additionally, he won the Arizona Commerce Authority’s Arizona Innovation Challenge. His ability to lead high-growth companies and drive transformative AI solutions will be invaluable in shaping AlgoFace’s strategic direction.
“I am excited to join AlgoFace as a Strategic Advisor and support their mission of advancing AI-driven facial analysis technology,” said Chesley. “The company is at the forefront of innovation in this space, and I look forward to contributing to its growth and success.”
With Chesley’s guidance, AlgoFace is poised to accelerate its impact in the AI Infrastructure and computer vision industries.
About AlgoFace
AlgoFace makes it easier to build and deploy trusted responsible Face AI solutions. Our B2B & B2G Face AI Enablement Engine leverages computer vision, machine learning, and generative AI to power applied AI solutions that are capable of operating on the edge. Featuring privacy by default and ethical AI frameworks, our 2D facial landmark tracking, 3D face mesh, iris tracking, head pose estimation, and hair segmentation offer enterprise grade solutions with accuracy, speed and minimal power requirements. Our core Face AI Enablement Engine can be used to develop 2D and 3D Face AI solutions across mobile, desktop, embedded systems, AR/VR, and the Metaverse.
Chesley is a seasoned technology executive with an impressive track record of leadership at several high-growth software companies. He previously served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Head of Product at Infusionsoft (now Keap), where he played a key role in scaling the company’s annual revenue from $1MM to $100MM+ ARR. He later became President of OfferPad, a real estate technology firm that quickly achieved $100MM+ ARR, solidifying its place as one of Arizona’s fastest-growing startups.
In August 2017, Chesley joined Paradox, an AI-driven recruiting technology company, as Chief Operating Officer (COO). During his tenure, he spearheaded product engineering efforts and helped drive Paradox’s growth from a startup to a company exceeding $100MM+ ARR. His expertise in AI-powered solutions aligns perfectly with AlgoFace’s mission to become the Face AI Infrastructure of record for enabling Face Analysis technologies.
“We are thrilled to welcome Marc Chesley to the AlgoFace team,” said Andrew Bart, CEO of AlgoFace. “Marc’s proven leadership and deep expertise in scaling technology companies will be instrumental as we zone the focus on aggressive execution of our Go-To-Market Strategy. Starting as an advisor is step one in an intentional process with Marc.”
Chesley’s contributions to the technology sector have earned him widespread recognition, including being named Arizona CIO of the Year by the Arizona Technology Council and the Phoenix Business Journal, as well as IT Leader of the Year by the Society of Information Management (SIM). Additionally, he won the Arizona Commerce Authority’s Arizona Innovation Challenge. His ability to lead high-growth companies and drive transformative AI solutions will be invaluable in shaping AlgoFace’s strategic direction.
“I am excited to join AlgoFace as a Strategic Advisor and support their mission of advancing AI-driven facial analysis technology,” said Chesley. “The company is at the forefront of innovation in this space, and I look forward to contributing to its growth and success.”
With Chesley’s guidance, AlgoFace is poised to accelerate its impact in the AI Infrastructure and computer vision industries.
About AlgoFace
AlgoFace makes it easier to build and deploy trusted responsible Face AI solutions. Our B2B & B2G Face AI Enablement Engine leverages computer vision, machine learning, and generative AI to power applied AI solutions that are capable of operating on the edge. Featuring privacy by default and ethical AI frameworks, our 2D facial landmark tracking, 3D face mesh, iris tracking, head pose estimation, and hair segmentation offer enterprise grade solutions with accuracy, speed and minimal power requirements. Our core Face AI Enablement Engine can be used to develop 2D and 3D Face AI solutions across mobile, desktop, embedded systems, AR/VR, and the Metaverse.
Contact
AlgoFaceContact
Jeffrey Freedman
410.575.3330
www.algoface.ai
Jeffrey Freedman
410.575.3330
www.algoface.ai
Categories