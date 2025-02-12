RX Global - Airport Show 2025 to Reflect the Pace of Technological Progress at Airports
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In March 2000, the IBM Center for the Business of Government noted that airports needed new strategies and technologies to expand their economies, yet few embraced the idea despite global airlines carrying 2.3 billion passengers. Fast forward 25 years, and a survey by Amadeus revealed that 56% of airport leaders are now investing in technology to enhance customer experiences, while 52% are focused on improving operational efficiency. This marks a significant shift in airport priorities, with 94% planning at least moderate technology investments, especially in cybersecurity, sustainability, and customer service.
The airport technology market is projected to reach US$13.99 billion by 2025, with the digitization market growing to US$27.44 billion by 2030. A key area of investment is biometrics, with nearly all surveyed airports either offering or planning to implement biometric solutions for check-ins, baggage drop, security, lounge access, and boarding. Additionally, 92% of airports see value in providing flexible passenger services beyond traditional check-in counters, further enhancing the passenger experience.
As airports adapt to the increasing demand for digital services, sustainability remains a top driver of technological investments. Over three-quarters of airports are focusing on energy-efficient systems, such as cloud computing and data analytics, to optimize operations. The shift from legacy technology to cloud-native systems enables more seamless operations and cost-effective resource management.
The 24th edition of the Airport Show, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 6-8, will showcase cutting-edge innovations in the industry. Over 160 exhibitors from more than 20 countries will participate, offering valuable networking opportunities for airport industry professionals from the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum emphasized the critical role of airports as economic engines, noting that airports in the Middle East are projected to handle 1.1 billion passengers by 2040.
With US$1.3 trillion in airport development projects underway, the Airport Show remains an essential platform for global companies to present advancements in airport technology, sustainability, and automation. As airports face rising passenger numbers and evolving demands, digital transformation and technology-driven solutions are key to remaining competitive and meeting future needs. By 2050, many airport processes are expected to be fully autonomous, with innovations like AI, IoT, and robotics reshaping the passenger experience and operational efficiency.
The airport technology market is projected to reach US$13.99 billion by 2025, with the digitization market growing to US$27.44 billion by 2030. A key area of investment is biometrics, with nearly all surveyed airports either offering or planning to implement biometric solutions for check-ins, baggage drop, security, lounge access, and boarding. Additionally, 92% of airports see value in providing flexible passenger services beyond traditional check-in counters, further enhancing the passenger experience.
As airports adapt to the increasing demand for digital services, sustainability remains a top driver of technological investments. Over three-quarters of airports are focusing on energy-efficient systems, such as cloud computing and data analytics, to optimize operations. The shift from legacy technology to cloud-native systems enables more seamless operations and cost-effective resource management.
The 24th edition of the Airport Show, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 6-8, will showcase cutting-edge innovations in the industry. Over 160 exhibitors from more than 20 countries will participate, offering valuable networking opportunities for airport industry professionals from the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum emphasized the critical role of airports as economic engines, noting that airports in the Middle East are projected to handle 1.1 billion passengers by 2040.
With US$1.3 trillion in airport development projects underway, the Airport Show remains an essential platform for global companies to present advancements in airport technology, sustainability, and automation. As airports face rising passenger numbers and evolving demands, digital transformation and technology-driven solutions are key to remaining competitive and meeting future needs. By 2050, many airport processes are expected to be fully autonomous, with innovations like AI, IoT, and robotics reshaping the passenger experience and operational efficiency.
Contact
RX GlobalContact
Ria Andaya
+971 2 409 0300
https://www.theairportshow.com/
Ria Andaya
+971 2 409 0300
https://www.theairportshow.com/
Categories