Author Christopher Hicks’s New Book, "Hope Beyond," is a Stunning Autobiographical Account That Documents How the Author Managed to Overcome the Challenges of His Life
Recent release “Hope Beyond” from Page Publishing author Christopher Hicks is a poignant memoir that takes readers on the author’s personal journey from birth to adulthood. Beginning with being given up for adoption, Christopher details his tumultuous childhood that included psychological, sexual, and verbal abuse, and how he managed to transition from tragedy to triumph.
Valrico, FL, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Christopher Hicks, who holds a BA in behavioral sciences and an MS in human services, has completed his new book, “Hope Beyond”: a compelling and thought-provoking memoir that explores the many struggles and trials the author was forced to overcome throughout his life, and how he managed to find success and fulfillment despite the scars from his past.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, author Christopher Hicks attended Moraine Valley Community College and Argosy University. He has been a member of Phi Beta Delta since 2016. Christopher is married to his wife, Emma, and together they have four children by birth—Christopher Jr., Kelley, Kyra, and Joshua. Christopher currently works as a family reunification therapist and, in his spare time, enjoys exercising, reading, listening to music, and spending time at the beach and with his family.
In “Hope Beyond,” author Christopher Hicks takes readers through his personal journey from birth to adulthood—a journey that entails being given up for adoption at birth and a tumultuous childhood that included psychological, sexual, and verbal abuse. After eight traumatic years living with his first adoptive parents, Christopher was removed from the home and lived in two other homes until the age of eighteen years old. He was once again neglected by the state and left to repair the damages from his broken life. Christopher eventually found his birth family.
“This is my life!” writes Hicks. “I’m not ashamed anymore. This is part of my healing, therapy, renovation, if you like to call it that. I want to share so I may understand that my life and what I went through was never in vain! This book is written not to seek revenge or expose anyone but to enlighten and encourage anyone who have had a rough or hard life. This book is proof you can overcome and beat the odds that are against you! Don’t give up!”
Published by Page Publishing, Christopher Hicks’s enthralling tale reveals how the author managed to survive through the help of his faith, his family, and many years of therapy. Deeply personal and candid, Hicks shares his story in the hope of empowering readers who find themselves facing similar setbacks and trials, helping them to know they are not alone in their struggles.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Hope Beyond" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

