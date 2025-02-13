Author Christopher Hicks’s New Book, "Hope Beyond," is a Stunning Autobiographical Account That Documents How the Author Managed to Overcome the Challenges of His Life

Recent release “Hope Beyond” from Page Publishing author Christopher Hicks is a poignant memoir that takes readers on the author’s personal journey from birth to adulthood. Beginning with being given up for adoption, Christopher details his tumultuous childhood that included psychological, sexual, and verbal abuse, and how he managed to transition from tragedy to triumph.