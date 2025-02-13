Author Annemarie Norman’s New Book, "A Winter Story," is a Heartfelt and Engaging Story That Explores All the Ways in Which Wildlife Prepares for the Winter Season

Recent release “A Winter Story” from Page Publishing author Annemarie Norman invites readers on a charming journey through the winter preparations of all sorts of different animals. From bears getting ready for hibernation to squirrels storing up for the cold, this beautifully illustrated book showcases how various creatures prepare for the first snowflakes.