Author Annemarie Norman’s New Book, "A Winter Story," is a Heartfelt and Engaging Story That Explores All the Ways in Which Wildlife Prepares for the Winter Season
Recent release “A Winter Story” from Page Publishing author Annemarie Norman invites readers on a charming journey through the winter preparations of all sorts of different animals. From bears getting ready for hibernation to squirrels storing up for the cold, this beautifully illustrated book showcases how various creatures prepare for the first snowflakes.
Zephyr Cove, NV, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Annemarie Norman, who lives in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and has worked in wildlife centers, has completed her new book, “A Winter Story”: a beautifully illustrated children’s book that takes young readers on a delightful adventure into the wintertime habits of animals as they prepare for the coming cold months.
“What do Bears do to get ready for Winter? Is that a squirrel in the tree? Where does he go when snow starts to fall? What do you do to get ready for Blistery Days? Do You make snow angels? Snowball Fights? Or do you go inside to keep warm? Maybe that's what Mr and Mrs Bear do, snuggle and cuddle to stay warm,” writes Annemarie.
“In these pages you can read what animals do and see beautiful artwork illustrating what animals do in the Winter. You can enjoy this book in any kind of weather, in any season, when you want to enjoy a tale of animals getting ready for snow. What would it be like to be a Bear in a nice warm cave? How about to gather as many seeds as your arms can handle to store for winter storms? Let's find out together, don't forget to start with Page 1, you don't want to spoil the story!”
Published by Page Publishing, Annemarie Norman’s riveting tale is a charming story filled with warmth and wonder, inviting readers to explore just how animals approach the coming winter season. With beautiful and colorful artwork to help bring Annemarie’s story to life, “A Winter Story” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect way to introduce them to the wonders of nature and the changing seasons.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Winter Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
