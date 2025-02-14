Author James Springer’s New Book, "Poetic Creations by James Springer," is a Poignant Collection of Poems Reflecting on the Beauty of the World and the Human Condition
Recent release “Poetic Creations by James Springer” from Page Publishing author James Springer is a thought-provoking and heartfelt collection of poems and ruminations that invite readers to explore the inner workings of the author’s mind, discovering his observations and reflections on a wide variety of topics, as well as memories of the past that have shaped him.
Mesa, AZ, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- James Springer, a loving father and grandfather, as well as a veteran of the US Air Force who served for twenty-two years, has completed his new book, “Poetic Creations by James Springer”: a stunning assortment of poems that explore a myriad of topics, ranging from memories of past experiences to common objects and random thoughts that have popped into the author’s mind.
Born and raised in Portland, Oregon, author James Springer enjoyed playing piano and baseball before graduating from high school and enlisting in the Air Force at the age of eighteen. He worked as a missile guidance technician for ten years and then an air traffic controller for twelve years. He spent one year in Greenland, four years in Okinawa, and two years in Vietnam, eventually retiring as a master sergeant. In his spare time, the author enjoys playing bridge, dancing and karaoke, and spending time with his loved ones in Mesa, Arizona, where he currently lives.
“The poems included in this book are reflections on many subjects,” writes Springer. “This collection came about while sitting outside, and the poems were inspired by [my] brain, which often runs amok. The book contains items from cowboys to clothespins. One poem was inspired by the love of Western movies. It is amazing how once the brain begins to rhyme, themes just seem to come together in poetic form. Memories, past experiences, common objects, and random thoughts have all come together to produce the compilation of poems included in this book.”
Published by Page Publishing, James Springer’s riveting series is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, taking them on a stunning journey of hope and curiosity with each turn of the page. Deeply personal and candid, “Poetic Creations by James Springer” reveals the author’s innate gift of prose that is sure to resonate with fans of the poetry genre.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Poetic Creations by James Springer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
