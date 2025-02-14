Author Joseph Riggie’s New Book, "Scraps and Testaments," is a Collection of Poems Inspired by a Wide Variety of Topics Concerning the World and the Human Condition

Recent release “Scraps and Testaments” from Page Publishing author Joseph Riggie is a poignant and heartfelt collection of poems written by the author throughout the years. Now compiled into one volume, Riggie invites readers to ponder each topic alongside him, reflecting on the world at large, as well as his struggles, triumphs, and relationships with others.