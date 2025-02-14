Author Joseph Riggie’s New Book, "Scraps and Testaments," is a Collection of Poems Inspired by a Wide Variety of Topics Concerning the World and the Human Condition
Recent release “Scraps and Testaments” from Page Publishing author Joseph Riggie is a poignant and heartfelt collection of poems written by the author throughout the years. Now compiled into one volume, Riggie invites readers to ponder each topic alongside him, reflecting on the world at large, as well as his struggles, triumphs, and relationships with others.
Kenmore, NY, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Riggie, a loving husband of fifty years as well as a father of four and grandfather of eight who worked as a surety underwriter and agent for forty-three years before retiring, has completed his new book, “Scraps and Testaments”: a stirring series of poems inspired by the author’s experiences, interests, and relationships throughout his life.
“This is a collection of poems written over many years,” writes Riggie. “The poems are, for the most part, lyrical and concern a variety of topics, from courtship to the fall of empires. There are poems about famous people I never met and others inspired by people that I have known. Many were inspired by my relationship (both before and after we married) with my wife of fifty years. And you will notice that I like birds.
“I hope that some of these poems may connect with your memories, but I would be most gratified if a student chose one of these poems to memorize and recite for a class project.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joseph Riggie’s enthralling collection began over fifty years ago, when he first started writing poetry as a way to express his inner thoughts and desires. With each entry, Riggie offers an intimate and sometimes humorous look at life, encouraging readers to think critically of the world around them with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Scraps and Testaments” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
