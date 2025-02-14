Author Luigi P. Adamo’s New Book, "Busha," is a Powerful Story of One Woman’s Resilience in the Face of Terror While Growing Up in Nazi-Occupied Poland

Recent release “Busha” from Page Publishing author Luigi P. Adamo is a poignant and stirring novel that centers around Busha, a Polish immigrant and grandmother who regales her grandson with stories of her youth growing up in occupied Poland. With each story, Busha’s grandson is further spellbound as he discovers her personal story of survival in the face of horrific circumstances.