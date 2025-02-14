Author Luigi P. Adamo’s New Book, "Busha," is a Powerful Story of One Woman’s Resilience in the Face of Terror While Growing Up in Nazi-Occupied Poland
Recent release “Busha” from Page Publishing author Luigi P. Adamo is a poignant and stirring novel that centers around Busha, a Polish immigrant and grandmother who regales her grandson with stories of her youth growing up in occupied Poland. With each story, Busha’s grandson is further spellbound as he discovers her personal story of survival in the face of horrific circumstances.
Palatine, IL, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Luigi P. Adamo, who holds a BA in theology from Calvary Christian College and an MA in ministry from North Park University’s School of Restorative Arts, has completed his new book, “Busha”: a compelling historical fiction that follows one woman as she tells stories of her experiences while living in occupied Poland to her grandson years later.
“On the bustling streets of 1980s Chicago, an enchanting and heartwarming tale unfolds in ‘Busha,’” writes Adamo. “Meet Busha, a Polish immigrant grandmother with an extraordinary gift for storytelling that weaves together the threads of history, folklore, and superstitions.
“In this poignant narrative, Busha’s grandson is drawn into a world he never knew existed as he is mesmerized by Busha’s spellbinding tales. With each passing story, he is transported to a time long gone, where Poland was ensnared in the clutches of Nazi occupation. Busha’s factual accounts of hardship, resilience, and survival during those dark days are intermingled with the rich tapestry of Slavic folklore, creating a captivating blend of truth and enchantment.”
Published by Page Publishing, Luigi P. Adamo’s enthralling tale is an exploration of the power of storytelling, the resilience of the human spirit, and the unbreakable bond between a grandmother and her grandson. With each turn of the page, readers are invited to cherish the moments that connect them to the past while guiding them into the future. Expertly blending together humor, sincerity, and wisdom, “Busha” is a stark reminder that amidst life’s trials, the warmth of family and the magic of stories can illuminate even the darkest paths.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Busha” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“On the bustling streets of 1980s Chicago, an enchanting and heartwarming tale unfolds in ‘Busha,’” writes Adamo. “Meet Busha, a Polish immigrant grandmother with an extraordinary gift for storytelling that weaves together the threads of history, folklore, and superstitions.
“In this poignant narrative, Busha’s grandson is drawn into a world he never knew existed as he is mesmerized by Busha’s spellbinding tales. With each passing story, he is transported to a time long gone, where Poland was ensnared in the clutches of Nazi occupation. Busha’s factual accounts of hardship, resilience, and survival during those dark days are intermingled with the rich tapestry of Slavic folklore, creating a captivating blend of truth and enchantment.”
Published by Page Publishing, Luigi P. Adamo’s enthralling tale is an exploration of the power of storytelling, the resilience of the human spirit, and the unbreakable bond between a grandmother and her grandson. With each turn of the page, readers are invited to cherish the moments that connect them to the past while guiding them into the future. Expertly blending together humor, sincerity, and wisdom, “Busha” is a stark reminder that amidst life’s trials, the warmth of family and the magic of stories can illuminate even the darkest paths.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Busha” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories