Author Maria Hoz’s New Book, “Meet the Notes: Conozca Las Notas,” is a Charming Tale Designed to Introduce Young Readers to the Wonderful World of Music
Recent release “Meet the Notes: Conozca Las Notas” from Covenant Books author Maria Hoz is a captivating story that follows a group of musical notes who bring joy and happiness to people all over the world. Written in both English and Spanish, “Meet the Notes” will help young readers take their first steps towards learning all about music.
Austin, TX, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Austin, Texas based author Maria Hoz, who studied music since the age of 3, has released her new book, “Meet the Notes: Conozca Las Notas”: an adorable tale that follows a group of musical notes on an adventure that will help readers of all ages discover the joy that music can create in life.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, author Maria Hoz and her family moved to Veracruz,
Mexico, when she was only two years old. At age three, she started her music lessons under Josefina Portillo, whom she credits for creating a fun way to teach music to children from a very young age. There, she studied until the age of six, when she continued to learn piano at the Instituto Veracruzano de Bellas Artes. Once returned to Chicago, at age eighteen, she participated in and later directed the Hispanic choir at Queen of Angels Roman Catholic Church (1983–1988).
“‘Meet the Notes’ is a delightful story for young children that helps introduce them to the wonderful world of music,” writes Hoz. “Children will learn the notes’ names, both in English and Spanish, and help them remember their written placements on the musical staff.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Maria Hoz’s new book will take readers on an educational journey as they learn all about the basics of music, discovering how each musical note can work solo or together in order to create beautiful melodies.
With colorful artwork designed to help bring Hoz’s story to life, “Meet the Notes” is sure to delight readers of all ages, sparking a love for music that will last a lifetime.
Readers can purchase “Meet the Notes: Conozca Las Notas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
