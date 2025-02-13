Author Maria Hoz’s New Book, “Meet the Notes: Conozca Las Notas,” is a Charming Tale Designed to Introduce Young Readers to the Wonderful World of Music

Recent release “Meet the Notes: Conozca Las Notas” from Covenant Books author Maria Hoz is a captivating story that follows a group of musical notes who bring joy and happiness to people all over the world. Written in both English and Spanish, “Meet the Notes” will help young readers take their first steps towards learning all about music.