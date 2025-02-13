Author Thomas M. Garasic’s New Book, "The Caregiver: Helping You and Your Patient Through the Dementia Journey," Gives Advice to Those Caring for Loved Ones with Dementia
Recent release “The Caregiver: Helping You and Your Patient Through the Dementia Journey” from Covenant Books author Thomas M. Garasic is a comprehensive guide designed to assist those caring for loved ones with dementia, offering non-medical solutions and advice for their day-to-day needs while taking on this role.
Allison Park, PA, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Thomas M. Garasic, who recently retired from his own company and began to care for his wife who was diagnosed with dementia, has completed his new book, “The Caregiver: Helping You and Your Patient Through the Dementia Journey”: an insightful read for those providing care to loved ones suffering from dementia, providing advice and guidance that can help to ease the burden.
“Caregiving for dementia patients, helping you and your patient through the dementia journey, the book is geared to non-medical solutions for your day-to-day needs with your patient,” shares Garasic. “Organizing your home and all the requirements needed to help your patient with their daily activities. Not all suggestions will work for every patient. Use what works for you and your patient and leave the rest behind.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Thomas M. Garasic’s new book is inspired by the author’s commitment to helping other dementia caregivers through knowledge and experience that was gained in caring for his wife for five years.
Deeply personal and engaging, “The Caregiver” is an invaluable resource that will help both caregivers and patients live the best life possible during this journey.
Readers can purchase “The Caregiver: Helping You and Your Patient Through the Dementia Journey” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
