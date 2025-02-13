Author Karl Rosenfeld’s New Book, "The List," is a Compelling Novel That Follows Michael McLaughlin, a Manhattan NYPD Detective Who Specializes in Serial Murders

Recent release “The List” from Newman Springs Publishing author Karl Rosenfeld is a riveting novel that centers on Michael McLaughlin, formerly of the NYPD, as he joins the police force in Mt. Kisco, New York, a town north of the city. Unfortunately, by the time he arrives in Mt. Kisco, two young women have been sexually assaulted and murdered. Along the way, McLaughlin discovers that chasing serial killers is his destiny.