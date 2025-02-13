Author Karl Rosenfeld’s New Book, "The List," is a Compelling Novel That Follows Michael McLaughlin, a Manhattan NYPD Detective Who Specializes in Serial Murders
Recent release “The List” from Newman Springs Publishing author Karl Rosenfeld is a riveting novel that centers on Michael McLaughlin, formerly of the NYPD, as he joins the police force in Mt. Kisco, New York, a town north of the city. Unfortunately, by the time he arrives in Mt. Kisco, two young women have been sexually assaulted and murdered. Along the way, McLaughlin discovers that chasing serial killers is his destiny.
Ardmore, PA, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Karl Rosenfeld, a retired orthopedic surgeon, has completed his new book, “The List”: a fascinating novel that follows McLaughlin’s search for the killer, which is marked with twists and turns, along with an unexpected romance with Mt. Kisco’s mayor whom he meets through her dog. Although a loner hunting down killers in Manhattan, he’s assisted by a young law student whom he grows to rely on and trust.
Author Karl Rosenfeld writes, “The man sat waiting. It was 9:45 p.m. She was late. After weeks of surveillance, he knew how long it took her to travel from work to home. Where was she? Still working? Meeting friends for a drink or late dinner? Did she have a date? As he was about to leave, a car turned in his direction and parked in front of her house. A woman exited the vehicle, its interior lights revealing the person he’d been following. The man donned a ski mask and latex gloves and followed her toward her house. The neighboring houses were spaced apart, offering no threat. He was more concerned about people out walking. There were none. So far, so good. He quickened his pace, and as she entered the house, he pushed her inside. He grabbed her, using his free hand to close the door. She tried to turn to see what was happening. His size seemed familiar, but the ski mask hid his face. She started to scream. The man told her to be still, or he would kill her. All she could do was nod. He spotted a rug in the living room and dragged her there. Although she worked out, she was no match for him.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Karl Rosenfeld’s suspenseful tale invites readers to discover how McLaughlin’s search for the killer unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “The List” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
