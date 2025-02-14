Author Ernestine Dearing Hogan, Ed. D.’s New Book, “Me and Me Too!” is a Charming Tale That Follows Twin Siblings Who Learn How to be Their Own Separate Individual

Recent release “Me and Me Too! Searching for Oneself: A Children’s Book” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ernestine Dearing Hogan, Ed. D. is a captivating story that centers around Me and her twin brother Me Too, who mirrors everything she does. In order to help them both become independent, Me and Me Too’s parents separate them so that they can learn more about themselves.