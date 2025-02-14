Author Ernestine Dearing Hogan, Ed. D.’s New Book, “Me and Me Too!” is a Charming Tale That Follows Twin Siblings Who Learn How to be Their Own Separate Individual
Recent release “Me and Me Too! Searching for Oneself: A Children’s Book” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ernestine Dearing Hogan, Ed. D. is a captivating story that centers around Me and her twin brother Me Too, who mirrors everything she does. In order to help them both become independent, Me and Me Too’s parents separate them so that they can learn more about themselves.
College Park, GA, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ernestine Dearing Hogan, Ed. D., a retired educator with thirty-eight years of service as a high school mathematics teacher and administrator, has completed her new book, “Me and Me Too! Searching for Oneself: A Children’s Book”: a heartfelt story of twin siblings who, after growing up to be very similar, are separated by their parents so that they can find their own path in life and become independent individuals.
Author Ernestine Dearing Hogan, Ed. D., completed her undergraduate studies at Spelman College and postgraduate studies at Georgia State University and Clark Atlanta University. She is the coauthor of “Insights for Life,” a book of inspirational thoughts. Currently, she serves on several boards of directors related to advocacy for senior citizens and mentoring high school students, to name a few. She is an avid reader, a classic movie buff, and an adventurous traveler.
Dr. Hogan shares, “This children’s book was written for two primary reasons: Firstly, to inspire parents to begin helping their children develop their own self-identity and the capacity to express verbally their unique feelings and thoughts at an early age. Secondly, to create two children figures that all children could somehow personally relate to in a reflective and inspirational way regarding their own self-development.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ernestine Dearing Hogan, Ed. D.’s engaging tale will help young readers foster self-growth and awareness through seeing the value in developing one’s own unique character. With colorful artwork to help bring Dr. Hogan’s story to life, “Me and Me Too!” promises to be a vital resource in childhood development that will resonate with readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Me and Me Too! Searching for Oneself: A Children’s Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
