Author Gibson West’s New Book, "Red Sleeve," is an Action-Packed Fantasy Novel That Plunges Readers Into a Vivid World of Mystics, Dragons, and Giants
Recent release “Red Sleeve” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gibson West introduces Torq Haxnor, the reclusive son of a dead hero who is called into service for a king he does not know. Given the title of Earl, he is burdened with responsibility far beyond his experience.
Mulberry, FL, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gibson West, who grew up in southern Georgia, has completed his new book, “Red Sleeve”: an engrossing fantasy novel that follows Torq as he chases an old enemy through the ruins of an ancient empire. Torq leads a group of the king’s bodyguards to rescue a kidnapped princess. Mystics, dragons, and even giants hinder his search. Crumbling ruins and a brutal, relentless enemy impede the search for brave men with few allies. Outnumbered and betrayed, they struggle to return home to an uncertain welcome.
Growing up, author Gibson West was an avid reader of Robert Heinlein and Zane Grey. As a restless teenager, he left school to join the Marines. While serving, he wrote short stories and poetry. After a tour in Vietnam, he left the Marines to take on the tougher job of being a father and grandfather. In both roles, he enjoyed reading to his small audience. During that time, he conceived this work, which he admits was years in the making. Besides working on several other writing projects, the author enjoys painting.
West writes, “Carried forward by the strength of the boar, the youth could only hold his ground, and for that effort, was spun away. The wide stance kept him upright while his boots slid on the thick leaf litter on the forest floor. But he did not release the spear. The boar could not get at him down the length of the shaft and could only throw himself against the double edges of the pointed blade. He screamed in high-pitched squeals as he thrashed. In his heaving chest, all that the blade touched was cut. Nothing was undamaged. The youth was not slight but was easily bashed about by the huge boar’s exertions. Through it all, the youth kept his grip and held the shaft. When at last the boar fell, the older hunter took hold of the spear. Pinning him with the spear, the hunter held the boar while the young man stepped up to pierce his heart with a dagger.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gibson West’s immersive tale takes readers on an unforgettable adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “Red Sleeve” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Growing up, author Gibson West was an avid reader of Robert Heinlein and Zane Grey. As a restless teenager, he left school to join the Marines. While serving, he wrote short stories and poetry. After a tour in Vietnam, he left the Marines to take on the tougher job of being a father and grandfather. In both roles, he enjoyed reading to his small audience. During that time, he conceived this work, which he admits was years in the making. Besides working on several other writing projects, the author enjoys painting.
West writes, “Carried forward by the strength of the boar, the youth could only hold his ground, and for that effort, was spun away. The wide stance kept him upright while his boots slid on the thick leaf litter on the forest floor. But he did not release the spear. The boar could not get at him down the length of the shaft and could only throw himself against the double edges of the pointed blade. He screamed in high-pitched squeals as he thrashed. In his heaving chest, all that the blade touched was cut. Nothing was undamaged. The youth was not slight but was easily bashed about by the huge boar’s exertions. Through it all, the youth kept his grip and held the shaft. When at last the boar fell, the older hunter took hold of the spear. Pinning him with the spear, the hunter held the boar while the young man stepped up to pierce his heart with a dagger.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gibson West’s immersive tale takes readers on an unforgettable adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “Red Sleeve” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories