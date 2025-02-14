Author Gibson West’s New Book, "Red Sleeve," is an Action-Packed Fantasy Novel That Plunges Readers Into a Vivid World of Mystics, Dragons, and Giants

Recent release “Red Sleeve” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gibson West introduces Torq Haxnor, the reclusive son of a dead hero who is called into service for a king he does not know. Given the title of Earl, he is burdened with responsibility far beyond his experience.