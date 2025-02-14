Lauren Brown’s New Book, "Sunshine Dog," is a Heartwarming Tale of Love, Gratitude, and Adventure That Follows an Exciting Day in the Life of a Kind and Lovable Dog
Woodstock, GA, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lauren Brown has completed her most recent book, “Sunshine Dog”: a delightful tale that introduces readers to a loving dog with a heart-shaped patch on her chest symbolizing her immense love that embarks on joyous adventures with her family.
“Sunshine Dog is such a ray of light that she wakes up every morning sunrise to bark and thank God for another beautiful day,” writes Brown. “Her love and happiness are so big that God placed a heart-shaped patch on her chest. Sunshine Dog loves to go on adventures with her growing family and hopes you will share in the fun.
“Be grateful. Be kind. Be inspiring. Help others. LOVE LIFE.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lauren Brown’s book invites families to share in the fun and discover the power of love and gratitude together and serves as a gentle reminder for readers to embrace these values in their daily lives. With beautifully illustrated pages that bring Brown’s adventures to life, “Sunshine Dog” is a perfect addition to any child’s library, and will encourage young readers to embrace gratitude, kindness, and the beauty of life.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Sunshine Dog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
