Tonya Dull’s New Book, "The Adventures of Callie Clementine," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Uses Her Imagination to Escape Her Humdrum Life
Liberty Township, OH, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tonya Dull, a former fifth-grade teacher and current Disney travel agent who has a passion for creating adventures for young readers, has completed her most recent book, “The Adventures of Callie Clementine”: a charming story that centers around Callie, a young girl whose life offers her little excitement, forcing her to seek out adventure with the help of her imagination.
An only child born in rural Indiana, author Tonya Dull grew up using her imagination to entertain herself. “The Adventures of Callie Clementine” is a glimpse of Tonya’s childhood experiences. In addition to writing, she also enjoys spending time with her daughters and her husband as they vacation to Disney resorts and cruises. When not immersed in the world of storytelling, she loves to sit on her deck and read while cuddling with her rescue dog, Hattie.
“Meet nine-year-old Callie Clementine, an only child from rural Indiana growing up in the 1970s,” shares Dull. “Callie lives with her mom, dad, and dachshund Rusty in a two-bedroom mobile home. The trailer park at the end of the gravel road doesn’t offer much excitement until Callie takes control.
“Travel with Callie as she goes on fantastical adventures of the imagination. Explore a mysterious castle with a menacing secret. Blast off on a dangerous mission in space and buckle up for her harrowing ordeal on the open road. Follow along as Callie shares her family and her adventures in this fast-paced journey into imagination.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tonya Dull’s book will transport readers of all ages on a fantastic journey of the imagination. Inspired by the author’s belief in the power of storytelling to inspire and entertain, Dull shares “The Adventures of Callie Clementine” to help spark imagination in young readers and inspire them to create their own adventures.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Adventures of Callie Clementine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
