Mark Supertramp Mendoza’s New Book, "Chasing The Devil Covid-19," is a Poignant Memoir Documenting the Author’s Experiences and Heartache During the Covid-19 Pandemic
New York, NY, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mark Supertramp Mendoza has completed his most recent book, “Chasing The Devil Covid-19”: a poignant and heartfelt autobiographical account that explores the personal and individual difficulties faced by everyday Americans during the Covid-19 lockdowns, and the lasting suffering the pandemic continues to cause.
“This journal is about people and their struggle to survive a pandemic,” writes Mendoza. “We were told it would only last fifteen days, but here we are, going on three years. I started writing this because no one was going to tell the story of an LA restaurant owner or a New Jersey gym owner. Kids who suffered under teacher union demands and agendas. Politicians who played God while breaking their own rules. Leaders who took advantage of the pain and suffering. Media and big tech censored doctors and scientists. Big pharma, which made bank and will make more in the years to come.
“This pandemic brought out the worst and the best in people. We are all flawed, but some people learn a lesson and some do not. History is filled with examples of failure and success, but this chapter in history is not done yet.
“I have written history as I saw it and told the stories of people who went through hell and the leaders who made it worse or better. No one else will ever tell their story in history, because to many people, they are not important, but to me, they are!”
Published by Fulton Books, Mark Supertramp Mendoza’s book will captivate readers as they discover the ways in which people were taken advantage of during a chaotic and scary time, highlighting how this misinformation and suffering lasts even to this day. Deeply personal and candid, “Chasing The Devil Covid-19” is a call to action to help inspire readers to open their eyes to the reality around them in order to prevent such a travesty from occurring again.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Chasing The Devil Covid-19” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
