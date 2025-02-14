Raymond A. Joao, Esq.’s New Book, “From Idea To Patent: An Inventor's Handbook,” is an Insightful Guide to Help Readers Turn Their Ideas Into Patented Inventions
Yonkers, NY, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Raymond A. Joao, Esq., a registered U.S. Patent Attorney, electrical engineer, and independent inventor with over thirty years of experience in inventing products and services, has completed his most recent book, “From Idea To Patent: An Inventor's Handbook”: a comprehensive guide to the process of taking an invention from an idea to a granted U.S. Patent, helping to teach readers how to develop inventive skill sets and unleash their creative talents.
Author Raymond A. Joao, Esq. has been awarded over eighty U.S. Patents and has over two-hundred and fifty U.S. Patent Pending inventions. Raymond also has extensive experience in managing and overseeing complex patent litigation and in creating, developing, managing, licensing, and commercializing, patent portfolios covering and protecting new and innovative products and services. In addition to his undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering from the Columbia University/School of Engineering and Applied Science, and his Juris Doctor degree from the St. John's University School of Law, Ray holds six master’s degrees in the fields of Electrical Engineering, Finance & Investments, Marketing, Intellectual Property Law, Sports Management, and Global Sports Law.
“As an electrical engineer and patent attorney who is a named inventor on over 80 issued United States Patents and over 250 United States patent pending inventions, I have, over the past 30 plus years, acquired certain skill sets, many of which were self-taught in how to conceive and develop inventions and in how to seek patent coverage for the same,” writes Joao. “In this book, I endeavor to share my opinions, knowledge, experiences, and techniques, in and for conceiving inventions and for preparing and prosecuting patent applications or, at the very least, patent disclosures which can be turned over to a patent attorney or patent agent for filing patent applications and seeking issued patents for these inventions.”
Published by Fulton Books, Raymond A. Joao, Esq.’s book shares the author’s knowledge, opinions, and experiences regarding his own inventing and patenting activities and experiences in the hopes that they can serve as an example and guide for others. Through sharing his writings, the author hopes to inspire his readers how to think like an inventor and to develop the skill sets needed for conceiving new inventions, solving problems, and being creative in all aspects of life and work.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “From Idea To Patent: An Inventor's Handbook” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
