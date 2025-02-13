Arlette Tejeda’s Newly Released "The Implanted Word" is an Empowering Guide to Spiritual Alignment and Personal Growth
“The Implanted Word” from Christian Faith Publishing author Arlette Tejeda is an insightful guide that explores self-discovery and personal transformation through healing and aligning one’s spirit, soul, and body, helping readers overcome personal barriers and achieve a more fulfilling life.
Thornton, CO, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Implanted Word,” a compelling exploration of personal growth, offering a path to self-discovery and spiritual alignment, is the creation of published author, Arlette Tejeda.
Tejeda shares, “Have you ever asked yourself how it is that you can thrive in certain areas of your life but completely fail in others? Hitting a brick wall and feeling stuck is not foreign to many and can make one feel frustrated and depleted.
“I am telling you that being stuck is not a forever state but rather an indicator of an underlying problem that can be corrected and can propel you to become the best version of You.
“The Implanted World is a road map to self-discovery. Its purpose is to reveal the different facets of man, its complexities, and the many factors that affect one’s progress.
“In addition, it’s a journey to the healing and alignment of one’s spirit, soul, and body.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Arlette Tejeda’s new book offers readers an empowering perspective on overcoming obstacles in life, identifying the factors that hold us back, and guiding us towards the healing necessary to fulfill our greatest potential.
Consumers can purchase “The Implanted Word” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Implanted Word,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
