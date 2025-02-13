Don Johnson’s Newly Released “What I Could Have Said about What I Should Have Said” is a Reflective Guide to Spiritual Conversations
“What I Could Have Said about What I Should Have Said: A Christian’s Legacy Letter to Loved Ones” from Christian Faith Publishing author Don Johnson is an insightful exploration of faith, eternity, and the importance of sharing spiritual beliefs with loved ones. This heartfelt guide uses biblical wisdom to engage readers in meaningful discussions about life’s ultimate questions.
Norton Shores, MI, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “What I Could Have Said about What I Should Have Said: A Christian’s Legacy Letter to Loved Ones”: a reflective and encouraging book that addresses the challenges of discussing faith, death, and eternity with those we care about. “What I Could Have Said about What I Should Have Said: A Christian’s Legacy Letter to Loved Ones” is the creation of published author, Don Johnson, a dedicated husband and father of four children with six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Don has BA and MBA degrees from Michigan State University. Don’s background includes supervisory management experiences in the Air Force, Whirlpool Corporation, the Walker Division of Tenneco Corporation, and as chairman of the business department at Carthage College. Now a professor emeritus, Don is retired and resides in Norton Shores, Michigan, with his wife, Jule, a retired teacher consultant in special education.
Johnson shares, “Death and eternity are inescapable. Life itself, though precious, is but a whisper, then gone! So what, if anything, should I do about it? Agnostics, atheists, doubters, and Christians all have a common stake in these two matters. Christians care about spiritual destinies of those left behind. Will they get what I have received from God? The others are still pondering these issues but, at some point, will likely want to include an objective assessment as seen from a Christian point of view.
“What I Could Have Said about What I Should Have Said is a welcoming invitation extended to each of the above groups. The author resolves the could have and should have quandary by using meaningful Bible segments that cover creation to eternity information. Collectively, they 'get to the heart' of God’s plans for humanity, which address both death and eternity.
“The reader is encouraged to come to their own point of view regarding these specific scripture segments and to introduce additional pertinent verses or material for consideration. The author then presents his thoughts and opinions about these scriptures. It progresses as a forum where objective trading of ideas can instruct each participant’s ensuing convictions. If writing is not for you, the book can be your surrogate voice. Let it tell loved ones that talking about spiritual matters is important to you and that you are open at any time for sharing thoughts. Also, in your absence, it offers truths about Jesus Christ that are commonly held by Christians, and suggested in the selected discussion verses and commentary are clear links to his 'good news' message!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Don Johnson’s new book offers an accessible and compassionate approach to discussing faith and eternity, making it a valuable resource for readers seeking to engage loved ones in spiritual matters.
Consumers can purchase “What I Could Have Said about What I Should Have Said: A Christian’s Legacy Letter to Loved Ones” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What I Could Have Said about What I Should Have Said: A Christian’s Legacy Letter to Loved Ones,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
