Michele Hayes-Grisham’s Newly Released “God Loves You!: A Book to Read with Your Child” is a Heartwarming and Faith-Affirming Children’s Book

“God Loves You!: A Book to Read with Your Child” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michele Hayes-Grisham is a beautifully illustrated and uplifting story designed to teach children about God’s unconditional love and provide parents with a meaningful way to share faith-filled lessons.