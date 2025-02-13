Michele Hayes-Grisham’s Newly Released “God Loves You!: A Book to Read with Your Child” is a Heartwarming and Faith-Affirming Children’s Book
“God Loves You!: A Book to Read with Your Child” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michele Hayes-Grisham is a beautifully illustrated and uplifting story designed to teach children about God’s unconditional love and provide parents with a meaningful way to share faith-filled lessons.
Shasta, CA, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God Loves You!: A Book to Read with Your Child,” is an inspiring and tender creation that aims to remind families of the unchanging truth of God’s love. It is the creation of published author, Michele Hayes-Grisham.
Hayes-Grisham shares, “All people want to be loved, and we are! In our hectic world, we are sometimes in such a hurry that we forget that God loves us! It is so important for children to know there is a God and that He loves them! This book was written to let every child know they are loved and to remind the parents they are loved too! There are beautiful illustrations to capture the hearts and minds of the readers. At the back of the book, there are endnotes to let the children and adults learn more about God and the love and wisdom He has for us in the Bible. God loved us so much that He sent His one and only Son, Jesus, to die to pay for our sins. God wants us to spend eternity in Heaven with Him. We hear so much bad news, but this is the Good News—God loves us!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michele Hayes-Grisham’s new book is a delightful and impactful resource for parents and caregivers seeking to instill faith and positivity in young readers, fostering a deeper understanding of God’s love and His plan for everyone.
Consumers can purchase “God Loves You!: A Book to Read with Your Child” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Loves You!: A Book to Read with Your Child,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
