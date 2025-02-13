Rev. Bob Marcaurelle’s Newly Released “Victory in the Valley (A Christian Approach to Grief)” is a Compassionate Guide to Navigating Loss Through Faith
“Victory in the Valley (A Christian Approach to Grief)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Bob Marcaurelle is a heartfelt and biblically grounded exploration of grief, offering comfort and clarity on difficult questions about life, loss, and eternity.
Anderson, SC, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Victory in the Valley (A Christian Approach to Grief)”: a thoughtful and faith-centered resource for those navigating the challenges of grief. “Victory in the Valley (A Christian Approach to Grief)” is the creation of published author, Rev. Bob Marcaurelle, who has been a Southern Baptist pastor for sixty-two years. His wife of fifty-seven years, Mary Ann, went home to heaven in 2022. They had three daughters, and they and their husbands presented them with six grandchildren. After retiring at age sixty-five, he formed a church in Anderson, South Carolina (Meadowbrook Baptist Church) that helps people who have come through hard times financially, as well as helping three other churches in the low-income areas. His hobbies are golf and writing. Since 1984, he has been furnishing printed sermons online, free, to pastors and missionaries all over the world. He is still preaching and pastoring at age eighty-six.
Rev. Marcaurelle shares, “There are many fine books dealing with how to handle grief in the death of someone we love. Here, I wanted to go a step further and discuss those questions pastors receive from their members on subjects like where is my loved one right now, will we know each other in heaven, how we can be happy in heaven if someone we love is not there, etc. As a Christian pastor for sixty-two years, I have wrestled with how to answer such questions, always seeking to be faithful to the teachings of the Bible.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Bob Marcaurelle’s new book offers readers a blend of personal insight and scriptural wisdom, providing answers and solace to those seeking understanding and comfort in their grief.
Consumers can purchase “Victory in the Valley (A Christian Approach to Grief)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Victory in the Valley (A Christian Approach to Grief),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
