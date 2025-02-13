Ndubeze Abarikwu’s Newly Released “The Garden Marriage Principles” is a Profound Exploration of Marriage as a Divine Institution and Spiritual Journey
“The Garden Marriage Principles” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ndubeze Abarikwu is a thoughtful discussion on the biblical foundations of marriage and its evolving roles through various cultures and eras. This insightful work encourages readers to embrace the divine purpose of marriage and prepare for the marriage supper of the Lamb.
Phoenix, AZ, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Garden Marriage Principles,” a compelling resource that examines marriage through the lens of biblical teachings, cultural traditions, and divine intention, is the creation of published author, Ndubeze Abarikwu.
Ndubeze Abarikwu shares, “Marriage has existed in different forms in all cultures of the world according to the existing traditions in the cultures for procreation and the continuation of life on earth. The Garden-Marriage Principles look at marriage in different cultures—Bible cultures and other traditional cultures, industrial cultures, contemporary cultures, and the likely cultures of tomorrow’s world. From the cultures at the beginning of creation in the Bible, it looks at the aim and purpose of marriage as intended by the Creator.
“The book suggests that marriage is a training ground, just like the church, for the preparation for the Christian hope in the marriage supper of the Lamb. This is the mystery that Paul talked about: 'This is a great mystery; but I speak concerning Christ and the church' (Ephesians 5:32). To be successful in marriage, the couple must understand the roles and responsibilities of each of the spouses and work to meet the expectations, demands, and responsibilities they have to God.
“Looking through the various progressive cultures, the book looks at the various deviations there have been in marriage that could still be in the evolving cultures of the world. Because many do not understand the mystery, many live for self and by sight. Because they do not understand the love of God, they live in the deceit and consequences of the fall in the garden.
“The book teaches that the Christian home has the responsibility to educate the coming generations and prepare posterity for the roles of meeting the God-given responsibilities to humanity and prepare everyone, even from very early stages of life, for the marriage supper of the Lamb. The book extols the love and mercies of God to all who would hear and listen to his will, so long as it is still called today. No matter their state and status—single, married, divorced, etc.—he still says, 'Come. And let him that is athirst come. And whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely' (Revelation 21:17b). And it teaches how.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ndubeze Abarikwu’s new book is an engaging exploration of God’s design for marriage and the responsibilities of Christian homes to honor and teach this divine principle.
Consumers can purchase “The Garden Marriage Principles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Garden Marriage Principles,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
