Ndubeze Abarikwu’s Newly Released “The Garden Marriage Principles” is a Profound Exploration of Marriage as a Divine Institution and Spiritual Journey

“The Garden Marriage Principles” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ndubeze Abarikwu is a thoughtful discussion on the biblical foundations of marriage and its evolving roles through various cultures and eras. This insightful work encourages readers to embrace the divine purpose of marriage and prepare for the marriage supper of the Lamb.