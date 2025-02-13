Lisa R. Frazier’s Newly Released "A Boy with a Magic Hat" is a Heartfelt Children’s Story Promoting Kindness, Understanding, and Inclusion
“A Boy With A Magic Hat” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa R. Frazier is an inspiring story that introduces young readers to the importance of embracing differences and creating a supportive, inclusive community for all.
New Castle, DE, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Boy With A Magic Hat”: a compassionate and insightful story about a nonverbal autistic boy navigating a new school environment while teaching others about the power of acceptance and kindness. “A Boy With A Magic Hat” is the creation of published author, Lisa R. Frazier, a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but she has called Delaware her home for more than twenty-five years. She is a wife, a mother of three adult children, and a grandmother of three. Lisa is a graduate of Wilmington University with a degree in organizational management.
Frazier shares, “How we view and handle differences shapes our outlook on the world and impacts our future. What would you do when faced with someone different from you—differences you don’t understand?
“Would you choose kindness and embrace their differences? Would you try to learn from them and see what commonalities you share? Or would you reject, ridicule, or retreat from them?
“With one in every thirty-six children being diagnosed with autism and more than 35 percent of those children being nonverbal, at some point, they will be transitioning to traditional schools. It is more important than ever to create a nonjudgmental environment for our children. Our job is to make them feel safe, loved, secure, and cared for, with the hopes that it continues throughout their lives.
“In this story, Carson is a nonverbal autistic boy in second grade who transitions to a traditional elementary school. When faced with Carson’s differences, what will his classmates choose? Let’s go on this journey to see.
“Thank you for making me so wonderfully complex! Your workmanship is marvelous—how well I know it. (Psalm 139:14)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa R. Frazier’s new book is a touching tale that helps foster a spirit of empathy and encourages young readers to appreciate diversity while learning about the challenges faced by their peers.
Consumers can purchase “A Boy With A Magic Hat” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Boy With A Magic Hat,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories