Chanda Almond’s Newly Released “From A Blind Beggar To A Kingdom Daughter” is a Powerful Testimony of Transformation Through Discovering God’s Unconditional Love
“From A Blind Beggar To A Kingdom Daughter: Struggling with identity” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chanda Almond is an inspiring reflection on overcoming feelings of inadequacy and finding true identity as a beloved child of God.
Ellerbe, NC, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “From A Blind Beggar To A Kingdom Daughter: Struggling with identity”: a heartfelt and spiritually enriching narrative that delves into the challenges of self-worth and the transformative power of God’s love. “From A Blind Beggar To A Kingdom Daughter: Struggling with identity” is the creation of published author, Chanda Almond, a dedicated mother and grandmother.
Chanda Almond shares, “Beggars usually hold signs with words describing their condition. Hoping that someone will have compassion and meet their needs! Chanda’s sign read, 'I don’t know who I am. I need love. Will someone help me?'
“Chanda always thought she wasn’t good enough. Her wrong thinking and opinion of herself led to a life of lack of love, acceptance, and validation! She didn’t realize that she was missing the love of a father. Blind to the obviousness of God’s love, life took her on a path of pain and rejection, which created a void that could only be filled with the truth! The truth of the King of kings loves her and calls her His daughter!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chanda Almond’s new book offers readers a poignant look at the journey from brokenness to wholeness. Through her personal testimony, Almond shares the incredible transformation that occurs when one opens their heart to God’s truth, healing, and love.
Consumers can purchase “From A Blind Beggar To A Kingdom Daughter: Struggling with identity” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From A Blind Beggar To A Kingdom Daughter: Struggling with identity,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
