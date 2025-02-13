Barry McKinley’s Newly Released "Stuck: Between the Badge and a Hard Place" is a Gripping Faith-Based Novel Exploring Redemption and the Power of God’s Presence
“Stuck: Between the Badge and a Hard Place” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barry McKinley is a powerful Christian fiction novel that follows a seasoned police officer’s journey through trauma, faith struggles, and the realization that God remains present through life’s darkest moments.
Valrico, FL, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Stuck: Between the Badge and a Hard Place”: a powerful and inspiring novel about faith, tragedy, and redemption. “Stuck: Between the Badge and a Hard Place” is the creation of published author, Barry McKinley, a Southern Christian fiction author who spent the better half of forty years in law enforcement, playing music in worship bands, and occasionally preaching the gospel. He has combined his life’s witness and work into this and upcoming books. Designed to thrill readers and stimulate faith, his use of colloquial language in his books captivates, engages, and encourages readers to ultimately find individual revelation.
McKinley shares, “The terrifying events of a humid June night in 1990 forever changed the seasoned police officer Jimmy Mack. After being nearly killed in the line of duty and forced into silence by a devastating injury, he is forced to face demons from five years ago that led him away from God and come to the realization that God may not have authored the tragedies that have molded and imbittered him, but God is present and is there to show him the way through them.
“With the help of friends, old and new, and his courageous wife and gifted daughter, Jimmy learns the value of precious moments and that life is not something to take for granted but that all things work together for the good of those who love the Lord despite their shortcomings.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barry McKinley’s new book is a thought-provoking and emotionally charged novel that reminds readers of the power of faith, perseverance, and the hope that can be found even in life’s darkest moments.
Consumers can purchase “Stuck: Between the Badge and a Hard Place” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Stuck: Between the Badge and a Hard Place,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
McKinley shares, “The terrifying events of a humid June night in 1990 forever changed the seasoned police officer Jimmy Mack. After being nearly killed in the line of duty and forced into silence by a devastating injury, he is forced to face demons from five years ago that led him away from God and come to the realization that God may not have authored the tragedies that have molded and imbittered him, but God is present and is there to show him the way through them.
“With the help of friends, old and new, and his courageous wife and gifted daughter, Jimmy learns the value of precious moments and that life is not something to take for granted but that all things work together for the good of those who love the Lord despite their shortcomings.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barry McKinley’s new book is a thought-provoking and emotionally charged novel that reminds readers of the power of faith, perseverance, and the hope that can be found even in life’s darkest moments.
Consumers can purchase “Stuck: Between the Badge and a Hard Place” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Stuck: Between the Badge and a Hard Place,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories