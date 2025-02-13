Barry McKinley’s Newly Released "Stuck: Between the Badge and a Hard Place" is a Gripping Faith-Based Novel Exploring Redemption and the Power of God’s Presence

“Stuck: Between the Badge and a Hard Place” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barry McKinley is a powerful Christian fiction novel that follows a seasoned police officer’s journey through trauma, faith struggles, and the realization that God remains present through life’s darkest moments.