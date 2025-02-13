Maria Alexis Fe V. Spires’s Newly Released “The Molestation of GOD” is a Thought-Provoking Novel Exploring Faith, Mystery, and the Search for Truth
“The Molestation of GOD” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maria Alexis Fe V. Spires is a gripping and introspective narrative that delves into themes of faith, identity, and the profound mysteries of the human experience.
Santa Cruz, CA, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Molestation of GOD”: a compelling and deeply reflective novel that challenges perceptions and invites readers to embark on a journey of faith, doubt, and revelation. “The Molestation of GOD” is the creation of published author, Maria Alexis Fe V. Spires, a Filipino-American retired nurse, discovered her true calling in writing and has since become an accomplished author. She met Christopher J. Spires in Santa Cruz, California, in 2019 and eventually married him in June 2024. Maria lived and worked as a nurse in England before migrating to the United States in 2004. Although she lived in New York for a short time, she mainly resides in California where she has been loving America ever since.
Maria Alexis Fe V. Spires shares, “It was just going to be a regular night for everybody including Sergeant Doris Burley. The night was cold and quiet…too quiet, in fact. Until a disheveled, frail old man hobbled in. He said he was looking for his son. But what stood out the most was what he blurted out. He said, 'I am God, and I have been molested.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maria Alexis Fe V. Spires’s new book presents a unique and riveting exploration of spirituality, human suffering, and the search for meaning. Readers will find themselves captivated by the novel’s enigmatic storyline and profound message.
Consumers can purchase “The Molestation of GOD” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Molestation of GOD,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories