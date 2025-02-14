Rosalee Williams’s Newly Released “The Seed Is in You” is an Inspiring and Thought-Provoking Collection of Poetry

“The Seed Is in You” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rosalee Williams is an uplifting collection of poems designed to encourage personal growth and positive thinking. The book emphasizes the importance of nurturing inner strength and finding hope, even during difficult times, while offering readers a unique, multi-layered poetic experience.