Teresa Bradshaw’s Newly Released "Just the Way I Am" is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Children’s Book Celebrating God’s Purposeful Design
“Just the Way I Am” from Christian Faith Publishing author Teresa Bradshaw is a touching children’s story that highlights the beauty of individuality through the eyes of a curious young character. This delightful book reassures readers of all ages that they are wonderfully made by God.
McKinney, TX, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Just the Way I Am”: a charming and uplifting storybook that encourages self-acceptance and celebrates God’s intentional creation. “Just the Way I Am” is the creation of published author, Teresa Bradshaw, a dedicated wife, mother, and registered nurse.
Teresa Bradshaw shares, “Just the Way I Am is a book about one of God’s perfect creations, us.
“Little Pippen spends the day pondering the differences he sees in his friends and family. He remembers his mother’s words, reassuring him he is beautifully and wonderfully made and reminding him our differences are purposeful; we are created by God, and we are perfect just the way we are.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teresa Bradshaw’s new book inspires readers with its heartfelt message and vibrant illustrations. Through Little Pippen’s journey of self-discovery, readers are reminded that individuality is a gift to be embraced.
Consumers can purchase “Just the Way I Am” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Just the Way I Am,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Teresa Bradshaw shares, “Just the Way I Am is a book about one of God’s perfect creations, us.
“Little Pippen spends the day pondering the differences he sees in his friends and family. He remembers his mother’s words, reassuring him he is beautifully and wonderfully made and reminding him our differences are purposeful; we are created by God, and we are perfect just the way we are.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teresa Bradshaw’s new book inspires readers with its heartfelt message and vibrant illustrations. Through Little Pippen’s journey of self-discovery, readers are reminded that individuality is a gift to be embraced.
Consumers can purchase “Just the Way I Am” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Just the Way I Am,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories