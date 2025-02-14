Damon B. Gontarek’s Newly Released "Lucifer: The Shifters Universe: Part 1" Offers a Bold and Imaginative Exploration of Faith and Mythology
“Lucifer: The Shifters Universe: Part 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Damon B. Gontarek delivers a creative exploration of theological and mythological themes blended into a compelling narrative that appeals to a broad audience.
Windsor, MO, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Lucifer: The Shifters Universe: Part 1”: a fascinating first installment in an ambitious seven-part series that explores themes of egotism, faith, and the interplay of religious traditions. “Lucifer: The Shifters Universe: Part 1” is the creation of published author, Damon B. Gontarek, a graduate of Avila University who holds a BA in communication film and digital media. He currently works for the US government in the fuel industry.
Damon B. Gontarek shares, “This is part of an intended seven-book series about Yahweh in The Shifters Universe. This book is titled Lucifer because this book follows Lucifer from before he was born until he gets his first job as an Archangel to completion. Each book has a message behind each of them, and this one is egotism. This is not intended to be your traditional Bible story. It is made for many religions together to pick up this story, not just Christians. This is meant to expand your mind on what God is or the gods are in a story form. The initial write-up was supposed to be a comic book but has changed to a novel. I have clashed together some theories and many religions together to compile this story to make it fluid in the novel medium. Many times, the Bible has had many changes, so things may not be exactly how they are in our popular Bibles.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Damon B. Gontarek’s new book provides readers with a thought-provoking narrative that encourages reflection and discussion on the nature of faith and the divine.
Consumers can purchase “Lucifer: The Shifters Universe: Part 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lucifer: The Shifters Universe: Part 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Damon B. Gontarek shares, “This is part of an intended seven-book series about Yahweh in The Shifters Universe. This book is titled Lucifer because this book follows Lucifer from before he was born until he gets his first job as an Archangel to completion. Each book has a message behind each of them, and this one is egotism. This is not intended to be your traditional Bible story. It is made for many religions together to pick up this story, not just Christians. This is meant to expand your mind on what God is or the gods are in a story form. The initial write-up was supposed to be a comic book but has changed to a novel. I have clashed together some theories and many religions together to compile this story to make it fluid in the novel medium. Many times, the Bible has had many changes, so things may not be exactly how they are in our popular Bibles.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Damon B. Gontarek’s new book provides readers with a thought-provoking narrative that encourages reflection and discussion on the nature of faith and the divine.
Consumers can purchase “Lucifer: The Shifters Universe: Part 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lucifer: The Shifters Universe: Part 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories