Praise Kolawole’s Newly Released “Simple Ways to Know and Follow God’s Leading” is a Practical Guide for Believers Seeking Clarity and Confidence in God’s Direction
“Simple Ways to Know and Follow God’s Leading” from Christian Faith Publishing author Praise Kolawole is a thoughtful exploration of how believers can discern God’s guidance in their daily lives through relatable, scripturally grounded examples.
New York, NY, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Simple Ways to Know and Follow God’s Leading”: an engaging and encouraging resource for those desiring to deepen their relationship with God and confidently follow His direction. “Simple Ways to Know and Follow God’s Leading” is the creation of published author, Praise Kolawole, a dedicated teacher of God’s word who is committed to sharing the revelation of God through sound bibilical exposition. He currently resides in Mississippi, United States of America, with his lovely family.
Praise Kolawole shares, “Knowing and following God’s leading is not as complicated as it seems. God’s leading does not have to be spectacular and mind-blowing. It often comes naturally to us as thoughts or an inclination to do something, but we hold back for fear of missing God’s will.
“How can we be certain that a thought in our heart is God’s leading? How can we know if He wants us to refrain from taking a step? Is it wrong to follow our plans and desires when we have not received any specific revelation from the Father?
“Simple Ways to Know and Follow God’s Leading draws real-life examples from the book of Acts and shows how the apostles and other believers made pivotal decisions based on simple perceptions that could be easily dismissed as ordinary.
“This book has been written to teach and inspire believers to be confident in God’s leading and step out in faith, knowing that it is much easier to get the leading of God right than it is to miss it!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Praise Kolawole’s new book is a valuable tool for Christians seeking to live with greater assurance of God’s presence and guidance in their decision-making processes.
Consumers can purchase “Simple Ways to Know and Follow God’s Leading” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Simple Ways to Know and Follow God’s Leading,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Praise Kolawole shares, “Knowing and following God’s leading is not as complicated as it seems. God’s leading does not have to be spectacular and mind-blowing. It often comes naturally to us as thoughts or an inclination to do something, but we hold back for fear of missing God’s will.
“How can we be certain that a thought in our heart is God’s leading? How can we know if He wants us to refrain from taking a step? Is it wrong to follow our plans and desires when we have not received any specific revelation from the Father?
“Simple Ways to Know and Follow God’s Leading draws real-life examples from the book of Acts and shows how the apostles and other believers made pivotal decisions based on simple perceptions that could be easily dismissed as ordinary.
“This book has been written to teach and inspire believers to be confident in God’s leading and step out in faith, knowing that it is much easier to get the leading of God right than it is to miss it!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Praise Kolawole’s new book is a valuable tool for Christians seeking to live with greater assurance of God’s presence and guidance in their decision-making processes.
Consumers can purchase “Simple Ways to Know and Follow God’s Leading” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Simple Ways to Know and Follow God’s Leading,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories