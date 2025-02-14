Dr. Daryl Brock’s Newly Released “The Ageless Name of God: That Destroys the Works of the Devil” is a Compelling Exploration of Divine Power and Spiritual Authority.

“The Ageless Name of God: That Destroys the Works of the Devil” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Daryl Brock provides readers with insightful guidance on understanding and applying God’s divine name for spiritual empowerment and transformation.