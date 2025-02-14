Dr. Daryl Brock’s Newly Released “The Ageless Name of God: That Destroys the Works of the Devil” is a Compelling Exploration of Divine Power and Spiritual Authority.
“The Ageless Name of God: That Destroys the Works of the Devil” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Daryl Brock provides readers with insightful guidance on understanding and applying God’s divine name for spiritual empowerment and transformation.
Cincinnati, OH, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Ageless Name of God: That Destroys the Works of the Devil”: a profound study on the eternal nature and divine authority of God’s name. “The Ageless Name of God: That Destroys the Works of the Devil” is the creation of published author, Dr. Daryl Brock, a dedicated husband and father who is also the founder and senior pastor of the Grace Christian Fellowship Ministries International Church. He received his doctorate in ministry and theology in the mid-eighties from the Apostolic College of Grace and Truth. His secular degree was obtained from the University of Cincinnati in urban planning and design. He was anointed as a bishop in 1993.
Among his many accomplishments, in the mid-1990s, Dr. Brock created the Strike Force Karate Association, which initially began as a youth intervention program in partnership with the Cincinnati Sentinels Police organization. As a certified ninth-degree black-belt grandmaster with fifty years of martial arts experience, Dr. Brock oversees five master black belts who actively teach martial arts to both children and adults as an extended part of church ministry.
Dr. Brock shares, “GOD’s personal name is eternal, divine, and beneficial (Exod. 3:15). The intrinsic nature of our all-powerful GOD is revealed in HIS name (Isa. 45:23; Matt. 1:21; Phil. 2:10). Seeking the meaning of HIS name provides priceless insight regarding the nature of GOD. Applying the meaning of HIS name changes lives.
“Our dysfunctional world is becoming more and more dangerous. The world’s dysfunction ruins lives, but there is an answer. JESUS is the answer. GOD created the church as a sanctuary for HIS people, not to hide in, but to ultimately operate from within to positively affect our world. The sons of GOD (i.e., born-again Christians) are HIS kingdom ambassadors representing HIS policies counteracting the effects of the communicable disease called sin. The Bible declares that we labor together with GOD (1 Cor. 3:9; 2 Cor. 6:1) “to destroy the works of the devil” (1 John 3:8). But some are fearful (2 Tim. 1:7) and don’t know what to do or how and where to get started. The ramification of this ignorance is both grim and catastrophic. GOD declares that HIS people are ruined (destroyed) for the lack of knowledge and that this 'lack of knowledge' is disastrous to our children (Hos. 4:6). Please do not reject the call and revelation of GOD.
“Displaying the revelation that is GOD, is the highest most noble characteristic of the sons of GOD. Seeking GOD’S will and presence is the best way to address any problem—however heinous the issue (2 Chron. 7:14). To that end, one of the tools that GOD has given us is the authority reflected in HIS name. This revelation knowledge is precious. Look at what GOD says, 'I will set him on high, because he hath known my name' (Ps. 91:14).
“This book will help in your journey to know and please GOD. It can become your importantly indispensable reference tool—if you use it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Daryl Brock’s new book is an inspiring resource for those seeking to deepen their faith and live in alignment with God’s will.
Consumers can purchase “The Ageless Name of God: That Destroys the Works of the Devil” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Ageless Name of God: That Destroys the Works of the Devil,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
